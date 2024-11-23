A high powered delegation of the Emoluments Commission of Zambia is in Ghana on a working visit to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to benchmark public sector compensation, wage harmonisation, and job evaluation.

According to the Ghana News Agency, the five-member delegation led by Emoluments Commission chairperson George Kawatu is keen to tap from the FWSC’s approach to improving Zambia’s public sector compensation systems.

A statement issued by the Commission sent to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the aim of the visit is to enhance fiscal sustainability and create more equitable wage structures in Zambia’s public sector.

The delegation includes Chembo Mbula, who is the Acting Director General, Mufingwe Ngambi, Director of Emoluments, Research, Policy and Forecasting, Dorothy Mamfunda, Manager of Job Evaluation and Regrading, and Ireen Musonda, Manager of Salaries and Conditions of Service.

FWSC Chief Executive of the FWSC Benjamin Arthur, told the Zambian delegation that the Commission is eager to share insights from its work while also learning from their experiences.

Mr Arthur emphasised the crucial role of socio-cultural and political contexts in the effective administration of salaries, adding that understanding those contexts is essential for developing and implementing salary systems that are both fair and practical.

He stressed the importance of enforcing comprehensive labour laws to ensure the success of salary management.

Mr Arthur noted that even the best-designed systems could face difficulties in implementation without strong legal enforcement.

“If you have a country where the enforcement of labour laws is weak, you are likely not to be successful in your salary administration”.

He urged the team to promote comprehensive enforceable labour laws to be successful in their work.

Established in 2022, the Emoluments Commission is tasked with determining, harmonising, and rationalising public sector emoluments, and the visit underscores its commitment to adopting best practices for fair and sustainable compensation policies.

Mr. Kawatu commended FWSC for its leading role in wage harmonisation in Ghana, explaining that Zambia is keen to learn from FWSC’s expertise in job evaluation and equitable salary structure.

He said Zambia’s goal to establish a competitive, fair, and transparent wage structure that reflects the various roles within its public sector.

“Our visit here is motivated by genuine desire to deepen our understanding of how FWSC navigates the complexities of job evaluation, job grading and wage setting within Ghana’s public institutions.”

Mr. Kawatu also expressed a keen interest in exploring the FWSC’s policy frameworks and procedural approaches, which have enabled the Commission to achieve wage equity while maintaining transparency and trust among public sector employees and stakeholders.

He said that the delegation hoped to identify mutual learning opportunities that would enhance public service and economic resilience in both Ghana and Zambia.

As part of their visit, the Zambian delegation will interact with experts and officials from several key institutions to gain valuable insights into Ghana’s best practices in public sector wage management, compensation structures, labour relations, and fiscal policy implementation.

Some of the institutions they plan to visit include the Ministry of Finance, Controller and Accountant General’s Department, Institute of Fiscal Studies, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Public Services Commission, and the National Labour Commission.

By Benedict Tembo