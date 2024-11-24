The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed veteran coach Wedson Nyirenda as the man in charge of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualification campaign.

Nyirenda will be assisted by Beston Chambeshi and Moses Sichone.. FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant will play a supervisory role of the CHAN project.

“The Football Association of Zambia has finalized appointments for the CHAN bench with Wedson Nyirenda leading the bench. Wada will be assisted by Beston Chambeshi and Moses Sichone on this assignment,” says Kamanga.

“As part of the wider development of local coaches, the executive committee identified some local personnel to oversee this assignment. Coach Nyirenda is undergoing a CAF Pro License training under the auspices of FAZ as part of

empowering local personnel.”

Kamanga says Sichone will provide a link with the senior national team bench to ensure coherence across national teams.

“For avoidance of doubt, Coach Grant will provide support to the Chan assignment as he does for all other national teams. It is our desire to qualify to the CHAN which will be held in January next year in Uganda/Tanzania/Kenya,”

he says.

Zambia will be away to Mozambique on December 20-22 before hosting the mambas in the return fixture on December 27-29.

Winner over both legs will qualify to the CHAN which will take place in January-February 2025.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER