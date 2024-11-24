Today’s Scripture

Then Elijah said to Ahab, “Go up, eat and drink; for there is the sound of abundance of rain.”

1 Kings 18:41, NKJV

Friend, for over three years it had not rained in Israel—no water, no crops, a great famine. When there wasn’t a cloud in the sky and no hint of rain, the prophet Elijah showed up and said, “I hear the sound of the abundance of rain.” He made this bold declaration to King Ahab. God will sometimes put things in your spirit that contradict what you see. He heard an abundance of rain, but he saw barren ground, dried-up crops, drought. The key is to not let what you see override what you’ve heard. If you’re always looking for a sign, you’re going to get discouraged. “I heard the promise of healing, but I see sickness. I heard abundance, but I see lack. I heard freedom, but all I see is addiction.”

Stay in faith when there’s no evidence. Don’t let what you see talk you out of what you’ve heard. Elijah soon saw a downpour. It’s very powerful when you can say, “I don’t see any sign of what I’m believing for, but God’s on the throne. Rain is on the way.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for all the ways You speak to me about what is coming. Thank You that You are in no way limited to what my circumstances look like and have been. Help me to have the boldness to speak out the words that You say and set a miracle in motion. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

