In a rare act of cross-party support, Highvie Hamududu, leader of the Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP), has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 elections. Speaking at the Chabuka Ne Sandula traditional ceremony in Mansa, Mr. Hamududu lauded the President’s economic policies, crediting his leadership with Zambia’s transformative growth.

“Reviving mines, boosting industrial production, and enhancing agriculture are driving economic recovery. Coupled with fiscal discipline, these measures are setting the stage for a reduced cost of living,” Hamududu remarked. He also praised the government’s innovative energy mix, calling it a strategic response to mitigate future drought-induced energy crises.

Hamududu emphasized the need for leadership continuity, arguing that consistent governance is pivotal for sustainable development. “No nation has developed by frequently changing leaders. Stability is essential to sustain economic progress, and Zambia is on the right path,” he said, projecting tangible improvements within the next 18 months due to current economic policies.

The event also saw strong endorsements from other leaders, including Mansa MP Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, who highlighted increased Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and free education as transformative policies under President Hichilema’s administration. “CDF has empowered grassroots development, while free education has given vulnerable children access to learning opportunities,” Dr. Chilufya noted.

President Hichilema’s attendance at the Chabuka Ne Sandula ceremony underscored his dedication to inclusivity and cultural heritage. This traditional event, honoring the Luapula River crossing by Ushi groups from the Democratic Republic of Congo, celebrates resilience and unity among chiefdoms like Senior Chief Chimese and Chief Mabumba.

Hamududu’s endorsement reflects a growing consensus on the significance of leadership stability in addressing Zambia’s challenges. While the President’s policies have sparked optimism, their success will depend on implementation and collective commitment to development. Whether this newfound unity will translate into lasting progress remains a test for Zambia’s political and economic