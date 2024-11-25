New NGOCC Chairperson Pledges to Reinvigorate Zambia’s Women’s Movement

The newly elected Chairperson of the Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC), Beauty Katebe, has vowed to revive the vibrancy of Zambia’s women’s movement. Her commitment comes amid growing concerns over the movement’s waning influence and the challenges faced by women across the country.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of NGOCC’s 23rd Annual General Meeting, Ms. Katebe expressed her determination to steer the organization toward reclaiming its former prominence. “The women’s movement was once a force to reckon with, but in recent years, its impact has diminished. My focus is to breathe new life into this critical cause,” she said.

Ms. Katebe’s call for a revitalized movement also serves as an implicit critique of the previous leadership, which some observers argue failed to adequately support certain women leaders. Notably, former NGOCC registrar Mrs. Mende, a tireless advocate for gender equity, struggled to secure sufficient institutional backing for her initiatives.

The lack of support for trailblazing women like Mrs. Mende has raised questions about how the previous board prioritized its agenda. Advocacy projects often faltered due to insufficient collaboration, funding challenges, and an apparent lack of strategic direction.

Additionally, critics have pointed to instances where the NGOCC underperformed in addressing urgent issues affecting women, such as combating gender-based violence and championing equal representation in leadership roles. Ms. Katebe acknowledged these shortcomings, stating, “We must reflect on where we fell short and commit ourselves to do better.”

Under Ms. Katebe’s leadership, the NGOCC is poised to refocus on pressing gender issues. She emphasized the need for a united women’s movement to address systemic inequalities and pledged to strengthen partnerships with both government institutions and grassroots organizations.

“We need to rebuild trust with women across the country. From rural farmers to corporate leaders, every woman’s voice matters in shaping the future,” she said.

Ms. Katebe also highlighted her plans to tackle critical issues such as access to education for girls, reproductive health services, and economic empowerment programs for women in underprivileged communities.

The election of Ms. Katebe has sparked optimism within Zambia’s gender advocacy circles. Her track record of effective leadership and passion for women’s rights has been widely lauded. Many believe her tenure will mark a turning point for the NGOCC and the broader women’s movement.

Longtime gender activist and former board member Mercy Nyirenda welcomed Ms. Katebe’s leadership, describing her as “the right person to steer this ship back on course.” Ms. Nyirenda noted, however, that overcoming past missteps would require collective effort and strategic vision.

As the NGOCC enters a new chapter under Ms. Katebe’s stewardship, expectations are high for a reinvigorated movement capable of addressing Zambia’s gender disparities head-on. Stakeholders are hopeful that the renewed energy will translate into tangible improvements for women and girls across the nation.

Ms. Katebe’s vision for a stronger, more inclusive women’s movement underscores the importance of addressing past failures while forging a path toward progress. “Together, we can rebuild what has been lost and create a future where every woman in Zambia has the opportunity to thrive,” she concluded.

The challenges ahead are significant, but so too is the determination of Zambia’s women leaders to drive meaningful change. With Ms. Katebe at the helm, many believe that the NGOCC is on the verge of a much-needed renaissance.