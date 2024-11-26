The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) has seized 1, 444 non-compliant electrical products in Lusaka valued at K45, 451. 50.

Further, the Agency has restricted 651 non – compliant assorted products in Lusaka valued at K236,720 pending corrective measures to comply with relevant compulsory standards, thereby bringing the total value of non-compliant products to K282,171.50.

This enforcement, which is part of the ongoing national Open Market Surveillance (OMS) inspections, was carried out at Lusaka’s Town Centre, Soweto market and Intercity Bus Terminus from November 11 to 15,this year, covering imported and locally manufactured products covered by compulsory standards.

Electrical Fittings and Connections had the highest percentage of non-compliances at 83 percent followed by Fruit flavoured drinks and washing detergents at seven percent each while potable spirits had three percent.

The overall level of compliance in Lusaka stood at 82 percent involving 145 manufacturers, 216 brands and 51 trading outlets.

Most plugs, sockets and adaptors did not comply with the required color coding while other electrical products had incorrect labeling, incompatible pins and were not fused, with some not being registered with the Agency, thereby posing a risk to public safety.

Non-compliances on other products included the fact that the entities trading in these goods were not registered with the Agency and did not have a permit to supply the goods on the market as prescribed by section 15 of the Compulsory Standards Act No. 3 of 2017.

The potential risks of non-compliant electrical products include personal injury, electric shock, fire, damage to property and loss of life, among others.

ZCSA warns of stern action against traders who are illegally supplying non-compliant products on the Zambian market.

The Agency will continue conducting enforcement activities in Lusaka and other parts of Zambia in a bid to ensure that only safe products are allowed on the market.

The Agency urges Consumers to be vigilant and ensure that they purchase products from reputable sources and report suspicious products to the nearest ZCSA office in border points, provincial centres and Head Office in Lusaka.

Later this year, the Agency is expected to announce the consolidated findings of the national Open Market Surveillance inspections currently being conducted in Eastern, Central, Lusaka, Southern, Western,Copperbelt, North-Western, Muchinga and Northern provinces.

During this ongoing activity, non-compliant products are being seized, withdrawn from the market and destroyed in line with Section 16 4(a) and (b) of the Compulsory Standards Act in a bid to protect consumers and the environment.

The exercise is also assisting the Agency to identify new and unregistered suppliers of products covered by compulsory standards.

ZCSA, a statutory body under Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, is mandated by the Compulsory Standards Act No. 3 of 2017 to administer, maintain and enforce compulsory standards for the purpose of public safety, health, consumer and environmental protection.

Issued by:

BRIAN HATYOKA| ACTING MANAGER – COMMUNICATIONS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS

Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency