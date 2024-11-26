Barbra Banda is already a global superstar after playing for Zambia at two Olympic Games and at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, however her profile has since hit new heights since signing with Orlando Pride in March.

Banda dazzled on the Olympic stage this summer. Scoring four goals at Paris 2024, including a hat-trick against Australia, she became Africa’s all-time top scorer in Olympic football history with 10 goals. Banda had previously played for Zambia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Now celebrating its tenth year, BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award sees an expert panel made up of current and former professionals, coaches and journalists nominate their top five players over the past year, with the winner decided by football fans from around the world through a global online vote.

On winning the award, Barbra said: “I am shocked and surprised to have this award by my side. My teammates have been pushing for me to be where I am right now and to have this trophy. I love scoring goals – I think it has not been easy but hard work and consistency has really helped me. Being the second African to win it, it’s a very big achievement for me. I am learning a lot from Marta and everyone at Orlando, from my teammates, they always push me to go forward.”

On playing for her country, Barbra says: “I love Zambia and just wearing that T-shirt means a lot to me. The youngsters who are coming up, the young boys and girls who are looking up to me. We are trying by all means to improve our game in Africa which is very important for us.”

Banda was voted winner of this year’s award from a shortlist of some of the biggest names in women’s football, including Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati, San Diego Wave and USA defender Naomi Girma, Barcelona and Norway forward Caroline Graham Hansen, and Portland Thorns and USA striker Sophia Smith.

Addressing the fans that voted for her, Barbra says: “My message to the fans is to say thank you so much for the support that you have given me, and thank you for joining the Bandawagon!”

Seb Hines, Orlando Pride head coach, says: “She is super humble and a good person. When she first came to the club, she set the league alight. I think she scored twelve goals in her first twelve games. She is a team player and for all of the accolades that she has won and all of the goal scoring records that she has, she puts the team first and that is really important to us. It is great to see Barbra getting acknowledged for what she has done, not only for our club, but for African football.”

Jon Zilkha, Controller of BBC World Service English, says: “Barbra’s hard work, dedication, and exceptional performance on the pitch have made her a very worthy winner of the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award for 2024. Each of our nominees has had a fantastic year in football. Their commitment and resilience have not only elevated the game but inspired countless women around the world, paving the way for future generations of women in football. Congratulations to Barbra, and all our nominees for making this an unforgettable year in sport!”

Banda has been voted the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year in the momentous tenth year of the award. The previous winners were Mary Earps in 2023, Beth Mead in 2022, Vivianne Miedema in 2021, Lucy Bronze in 2020, Ada Hegerberg in 2019, Lucy Bronze in 2018, Ada Hegerberg in 2017, Kim Little in 2016, and Asisat Oshoala in 2015.