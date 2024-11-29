The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has taken note of a litany of carefully calculated abusive messages towards Zambia Women National Team skipper and Orlando Pride star Barbra Banda in light of her BBC Women World Footballer of the Year accolade.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says FAZ will explore options to ensure that Barbra’s rights as a human being and footballer are protected.

“As FAZ, we have been made aware of offensive messages directed at our Copper Queens skipper after she won the BBC Women Footballer of the Year award. We have sought the help of continental and global football authorities to ensure that punishment is meted out to the perpetrators of race tinged attack on Barbra,” says Kamanga.

“Barbra has not only been abused as a human being but also as a footballer which makes it hard for prospective African footballers to aspire for excellence in the game. Football has no space for racial and rights abuse for anyone

involved in the game.”

The FAZ boss says Barbra’s story serves as an inspiration to many young girls in the third world.

“We cannot congratulate Barbra enough for the many accolades she has won in the women’s game including her recent nomination for the Ballon d’or where she emerged 12th. Barbra is also in the running for the 2024 CAF Women Footballer of the Year, NWSL Most Valuable Player and BBC Women Footballer of the Year,” says Kamanga.

“The impeccable reputation of world organizations and clubs that have honoured Barbra since she announced her presence on the global stage at the 2014 FIFA Women World Cup, two Olympics (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024)and 2023 FIFA Women World Cup brings into question the motives of those that choose to abuse her each time she scores a global milestone.”

“Barbra has participated at all these CAF and FIFA organized tournaments like all female athletes in the global game.”

Among her accolades Barbra scored four goals for Zambia at the Paris Olympics this summer, including a first-half hat-trick against Australia, to become the leading African goal scorer in Olympic history with 10.

She scored 13 goals for Pride in 2024 National Womens Soccer League (NWSL) regular season, despite only joining in March, and four goals in the playoffs, including the winning goal in the championship final on Saturday as Orlando Pride won their maiden title and was also named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the NWSL. Barbra became the second-most expensive womens signing in history – behind Zambia team-mate Racheal Kundananji – when she joined Pride from Chinese club Shanghai Shengli $740,000 (£581,000) in March.

