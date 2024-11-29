By Aristide Bance

The political landscape in Zambia is heating up as the 2026 general elections approach. Among the key players is the 6 th Republican and former President of the Republic, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who has been selected as the presidential candidate for the Tonse Alliance. While his selection reflects confidence from his political allies, his leadership bid raises questions about his ability to inspire and reassure the electorate.

The Burden of Leadership in a Comeback Attempt

A former president attempting to return to State House carries both opportunities and challenges.On one hand, such a candidate has the benefit of experience, institutional knowledge, and an established public profile. On the other hand, they face heightened scrutiny of their past leadership record and their current capacity to address the nation’s pressing issues.

For the 6 th Republican President, Mr Lungu, these challenges are amplified by his reliance on surrogates to communicate his vision. Political allies and spokespeople seem to dominate his campaign narrative, often leaving the electorate questioning his personal resolve and capability to lead. The alliance’s confidence in him may not necessarily translate to voter confidence,especially in a country where the electorate demands authenticity and direct accountability from

its leaders.

When the Mouth is the Enemy

One of the most significant hurdles for the former president is his difficulty in effectively communicating with the public. The ability to inspire through words and convey a clear vision is a cornerstone of political leadership. Unfortunately, when he does take the stage, his speeches often result in confusion rather than clarity. His perceived missteps in public communication leave more questions than answers, undermining trust and making it difficult for voters to rally behind him.

This communication gap fuels perceptions that his leadership would be characterized by ambiguity and poor decision-making. In an era where Zambians are keenly aware of the socio-economic challenges they face, from economic recovery to youth unemployment and governance reforms, a leader who cannot articulate coherent solutions risks alienating critical voter bases.

The Tonse Alliance: A Double-Edged Sword

The Tonse Alliance’s adoption of the former president as their candidate signifies a calculated gamble. While the alliance likely views his experience as an asset, they also shoulder the burden of compensating for his weaknesses, particularly in public communication. This reliance on an alliance to bolster his image could backfire if voters perceive him as a puppet of political elites rather than a leader in his own right.

Moreover, alliances in African politics are often fragile and subject to internal divisions. If the former president’s communication blunders continue to dominate headlines, his candidacy could strain the unity of the Tonse Alliance, further weakening their electoral chances.

The Road to 2026: Questions of Vision and Strategy

As Zambia moves closer to the 2026 elections, Mr Lungu must confront the reality that leadership is not just about past achievements or political endorsements—it is about connecting with the people and addressing their aspirations head-on. His reliance on others to shape his narrative risks alienating an electorate that is increasingly demanding transparency,

accountability, and bold leadership.

To succeed, he must demonstrate that he is not just a figurehead but a leader capable of addressing Zambia’s pressing issues. This requires a clear and compelling vision for the future (Which in the past, he said he did not have, but later said he was merely continuing with his predecessor’s vision. See, what I mean by mis-steps in communication), communicated directly and authentically to the people. Without this, his bid for a comeback could be seen as an exercise

in nostalgia rather than a genuine effort to lead Zambia into a new era of prosperity.

The 6 th Republican President’s journey to reclaim State House is fraught with challenges. While the Tonse Alliance may provide him with a platform, the real question is whether he can rise to the occasion and win the hearts and minds of Zambians. For now, the jury is still out, and the road ahead remains uncertain.