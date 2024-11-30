VICE President Mutale Nalumango has called on COMESA member states to invest in climate resilient technologies and innovations to protect the region from the effects of climate change.

Mrs Nalumango said these interventions will help member states mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change that threatened the region’s economies and livelihoods.

She said a number of sectors such as mining, agriculture and tourism have become vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

The Vice President said this when she officially opened the 45th COMESA Meeting of the Council of Ministers in Lusaka.