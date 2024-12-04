Hundreds of mourners gathered yesterday at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross to pay their final respects to Mrs. Ada Mwale Kalyalya, the beloved wife of Bank of Zambia Governor, Mr. Denny Kalyalya.

The solemn funeral service drew individuals from all walks of life, including dignitaries, family members, and friends, united in grief and support for the Kalyalya family during this difficult time.

President Hakainde Hichilema was among those in attendance, offering heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. In a statement, he expressed solidarity with the family, saying, “During this time of profound loss and mourning, our thoughts and prayers remain with the Kalyalya family. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

The service highlighted Mrs. Kalyalya’s legacy as a cherished member of her community and a pillar of strength to her family. Eulogies delivered during the ceremony reflected her compassion, dedication, and lasting impact on those she touched throughout her life.

The nation stands in solidarity with the Kalyalya family, mourning the loss of a remarkable woman whose memory will endure in the hearts of many. Mrs. Ada Mwale Kalyalya is survived by her husband and their children.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.