Yesterday, former president Edgar Lungu made grand entrance in the Lusaka magistrate court and almost disrupted the proceedings as him and his entourage went to offer solidarity to the two Kaumba brothers of Kalulushi who are appearing before magistrate George Njobvu for allegedly insulting President Hichilema. As the nation may recall, Lungu offered to take care of legal bills for the two youngsters. Prominent Lusaka lawyer, Makebi Zulu who we believe is a top-dollar lawyer is now representing them. Curiously, his close companions – Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda, a well-known PF sympathiser and Brebner Changala who fashions himself as a human rights activist visited the lads at Ridgeway Police post where they were being detained, on two separate occasions to encourage them.

Why are we raising this issue of all things?

The nation might wish to know that we’re key stakeholders in this matter. Two months ago, while in Lusaka, National Archives to be precise, conducting research on a book we are working on – One Zambia One Nation; how various Presidents have navigated around the issue; gasping for fresh air after all the dust from decades old documents, we decided to take a break and make use of our handset to keep ourselves abreast with messages and any latest updates in our nation since it’s hardly short of drama especially with the advent of TikTok.

We were frightened…..nay horrified when we came across a video in which the two said individuals could be seen hurling abuse at President Hichilema and referring to him in derogatory terms. We are restrained from replicating the same here as it a taboo in our culture. We’re even shocked that someone can attempt to justify their unbecoming behaviour by insisting what may be construed as “diatribes” by others may actually be interpreted as “praises” by some and confessed that they themselves actually grew up being referred to as dogs.

We don’t want to be referred to as four-legged creatures as we definitely aren’t! This individual that those chaps were referring to in such inflammatory terms is first and foremost, a loving husband, a father to well brought up children and most importantly, our Republican President. We were quite disappointed that such a thing can be allowed to occur in our country which presides herself as a Christian nation and we choose to remain ndwi (quiet)! Suppose the millions of our people that love and support our President had taken matters into their own hands, consequences would’ve been too ghastly to contemplate. Those boys would have been a mortuary case! As law abiding citizens, we made a decision there and then to report the matter at Zambia Police headquarters since its within the vicinity.

It was however rather shocking and disturbing to learn that the boys hadn’t yet been subjected to our courts of law until political mercenaries saw an opportunity to make political mileage out of their plight. While we condemn the police command for their prolonged detention in the strongest possible terms as even the President himself has spoken against this on several occasions; no one, whatever their status in society, must be allowed to fall foul of the law with impunity as we would be setting a bad precedent which will come to haunt this nation for generations to come.

Why has Lungu taken keen interest in this matter? Is he the one sponsoring people to insult the President on TikTok? As for Archbishop Banda, honestly, should we be tolerating a culture of insults in our nation, particularly by our young people? What does the Bible teach us about respect for elders or indeed those in authority? 1 Peter 5:5 urges all young to respect elders while Romans 13:1 encourages us to submit ourselves before governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God established. It’s therefore hypocrisy of the worst order for the Church to conveniently be seen to condone illicit behaviour amongst our youth!

In the meantime, we shall keep our eyes peeled-off to see how this case pans out as it is obviously of particular interest to us. Anyway, time to work on our book!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst