As Zambia grapples with the dual challenges of political promises and the realities of governance, the struggle for accountability remains a poignant issue. Despite vows to enhance transparency and justice, recent events highlight a stark contrast between political rhetoric and actual practice.

In recent times, the detention of two brothers, Elijah and Ernest Kaumba, has underscored the growing concerns about human rights and freedom of expression under the United Party for National Development (UPND) government. Arrested for allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema in a TikTok video, their two-month detention raised significant questions about the country’s commitment to justice and the rule of law.

However, the release of Elijah and Ernest on bail, following mounting pressure from human rights groups, activists, and the church, offers hope. This development underscores the power of collective advocacy and the importance of holding governments accountable to their promises of freedom and justice.

Elijah and Ernest should be compensated for wrongful detention. Hichilema has failed, he should step down. It is not defamation. If it is, defamation of the president law no longer exists in Zambia. Applying a non-existing law amounts to injustice.

Meanwhile, Zambia seeks help from Zimbabwe to extradite Petauke Central Independent Member of Parliament Emanuel JayJay Banda, who is alleged to be in Harare after escaping from police custody.

Mr. Banda, popularly known as JayJay, went missing on May 25, 2024, in the Ibex Hill area in Lusaka. He was found later but with injuries, which prevented him from appearing in public to share his account of the disappearance.

Following his recovery, JayJay was taken to a hospital for treatment where police took over his care. Speculations emerged alleging Mr. Banda had been abducted, prompting police intervention to facilitate investigations.

The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) accused the United Party for National Development (UPND) government of being behind Mr. Banda’s disappearance, claiming JayJay had identified his abductors as being connected to State House.

These allegations seem plausible, especially since the state prevented JayJay from speaking publicly. It is alleged he had several meetings with top UPND officials, all trying to persuade him to remain silent about his abduction.

Because the Petauke Central independent MP refused to be persuaded, he has been under police custody since then. Suddenly, his status changed from that of a victim of abduction to a criminal suspect. This complicated situation warrants another article to fully explain. JayJay was subjected to derogatory remarks while his abduction claim was being investigated. Refer to the article “HH Interfered with Investigations,” Lusaka Times, June 18, 2024.

One day, Mr. Banda fell ill and was admitted to a hospital, where he managed to escape through a window. Since then, pressure has been mounting on the government to explain his whereabouts.

Last month, the government announced Mr. Banda’s arrest in Zimbabwe. Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu, MP, informed the nation that the government is in the process of extraditing JayJay to Zambia. The nation is waiting for an update. Can Zimbabwe help in prosecuting Zambians? The UPND government risks being the most oppressive government Zambia has ever had.

By Venus N Msyani