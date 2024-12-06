President Hakainde Hichilema joined global leaders at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor summit, held in Lobito, Angola on the 4th December.The summit, hosted by Angolan President João Lourenço with support from the U.S. government, underscored international commitment to advancing the Lobito Corridor project, a transformative infrastructure initiative for the region.

During the summit, U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $600 million in funding for infrastructure projects along the corridor. This substantial investment aims to reduce transportation costs, facilitate trade, and drive sustainable and inclusive economic development.

The Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor spans Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It includes the refurbishment of 800 miles of rail lines and the construction of a new rail link connecting Angola to Zambia. The project is poised to catalyze regional growth, foster job creation, and position Africa as a key player in global markets, particularly for critical minerals like cobalt and copper essential to clean energy technologies.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Hichilema held bilateral discussions with President Biden. Their talks focused on strengthening the Zambia-U.S. partnership, promoting economic progress, and advancing democratic development. President Hichilema highlighted the urgent need for global debt reform, stressing that high debt servicing should not prevent nations from pursuing developmental goals.

“We are committed to working with the governments of Angola, the DRC, the U.S., Tanzania, and other partners to turn this ambitious vision into a reality. The Lobito Corridor is more than infrastructure—it is a pathway to a brighter, more prosperous future for our people,” President Hichilema stated.

The summit reaffirms the Lobito Corridor’s role as a cornerstone of regional integration and economic development. With its focus on sustainability and inclusivity, the initiative is set to transform the transport and trade landscape, providing a direct link from the mineral-rich regions of central Africa to global markets.

Following the summit, President Hichilema and his delegation returned to Lusaka, expressing optimism about the future of regional collaboration and development.