Friend, some people live with a victim mentality or a lack mind-set, always feeling as though they’ll never get ahead, nobody gives them the time of day, they’re the least important. But our lot in life is to excel, to be the head and not the tail. You may be the tail now, but a great reversal is coming. God has ways of shifting things in your favor. Good breaks, divine connections, and favor will catapult you to the front.

Now you don’t have to strive, manipulate people, or force doors to open to make this happen. Just keep honoring God, doing the right thing when it’s hard, being good to people who are not being good to you. Keep praising God. Do your part, and God will do His part. Promotion doesn’t come from people; it comes from the Lord. The God we serve knows how to reverse the order. You’ll go from the back to the front, from being overlooked to being honored, from struggling to succeeding. It may not have happened yet, but your reversal is already on the schedule.

Today’s Scripture

“And note this: Some who seem least important now will be the greatest then, and some who are the greatest now will be least important then.”

Luke 13:30, NLT

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for the reversal and favor You’ve already set up on the schedule for me. Thank You for the promotion, the connections, the healing, and the good breaks that You’ve already ordained to come across my path. I believe that You are orchestrating everything around me. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”Today’s Scripture

“And note this: Some who seem least important now will be the greatest then, and some who are the greatest now will be least important then.”

Luke 13:30, NLT

Joel Osteen Ministries