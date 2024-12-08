ZESCO Adjusts Load Management Amid Power Import Shortfall

ZESCO Limited has revised its load management measures following an announcement from Mozambique’s power utility, EDM, that electricity exports to Zambia have been indefinitely halted. The decision stems from a significant power generation disruption in Mozambique, which has slashed Zambia’s power imports by up to 300 megawatts.

In a statement released by ZESCO’s Corporate Communications Department, the utility company explained that these imports were crucial in bridging Zambia’s power supply gap caused by a hydropower generation deficit attributed to prolonged drought conditions. The imported electricity, sourced through agreements with independent power traders and EDM, had been a vital supplement to Zambia’s energy grid.

“With the unavailability of these imports, ZESCO has no choice but to implement emergency load management measures to cope with the reduced power supply,” the statement read.

The revised measures mean residential customers will now face shorter power supply hours than the scheduled 7-hour daily provision. ZESCO acknowledged the inconvenience and assured the public that every effort was being made to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible.

This development is a setback for Zambia’s energy sector, which has faced ongoing challenges due to over-reliance on hydropower and climate-induced water shortages. Stakeholders are urging accelerated investment in alternative energy sources, such as solar and wind, to reduce dependency on imports and mitigate future power supply crises.

ZESCO has called on customers to bear with the situation and conserve energy where possible. Further updates on the power supply and load management schedule will be shared in the coming