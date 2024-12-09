Four Arrested Near High Court in Lusaka for Suspected Rituals, Police Clarify Motive

Police in Lusaka have detained four individuals on allegations of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace after they were found engaging in suspicious activities near the High Court premises.

According to Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, officers were on routine patrols when they received a report of unknown persons allegedly bathing within the High Court area for suspected ritualistic purposes. Responding to the tip-off, officers rushed to the location and apprehended Boyd Ngosa, 28, James Banda, 39, Dismas Sakala, 36, and Francis Kasote, 33.

However, preliminary investigations have since revealed a different narrative. Mr. Hamoonga clarified that the individuals are vagrants with no fixed place of residence and were not conducting any rituals within the High Court premises as initially reported.

“The suspects were found outside the High Court grounds at a location near the roundabout between three islands. This area contains a broken drainage system that collects water, which the individuals were allegedly using to wash plastic containers for resale,” he explained.

The spokesperson emphasized that contrary to earlier suspicions, the arrested individuals were not engaging in ritual practices but were carrying out an activity commonly associated with street vendors. The broken drainage system in the area has become a makeshift source of water for informal traders and vagrants, further complicating the situation.

The arrests have highlighted ongoing challenges related to vagrancy and informal economic activities in the city. Mr. Hamoonga reiterated the importance of public vigilance in reporting unusual behavior but also urged the public to avoid jumping to conclusions without verified evidence.

The four suspects remain in custody as investigations continue. Authorities are also considering measures to address the recurring issue of individuals using public spaces inappropriately, which often leads to misunderstandings and potential unrest.

The incident underscores the need for a multi-faceted approach to urban challenges, including addressing homelessness, improving sanitation, and providing alternative livelihoods for those engaging in informal trade. For now, the police have called for calm, assuring the public that there is no evidence of ritualistic activities linked to the incident.

Source : Zambia Police