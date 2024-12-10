Today, Zambia witnessed a pivotal judicial moment as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) delivered its final judgment, declaring former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu ineligible to contest the 2026 elections. This decision has sent ripples across the nation, invoking both relief and outrage among different factions of the populace. The ruling underscores key legal errors made in the past, demands acceptance of the outcome, and forces the nation to confront its judicial history with sobering clarity.

The core of the judgment lies in acknowledging significant mistakes made by the ConCourt and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in the 2021 elections. Lungu’s candidacy in that election, while accepted at the time, was based on flawed legal interpretations and administrative oversights. ConCourt’s earlier rulings validated his nomination and ECZ’s acceptance of his qualification documents. Yet, today’s ruling implicitly admits these were made “per incuriam” legal decisions rendered without full consideration of the relevant facts or law.

Despite the errors leading to Lungu’s candidacy, the ConCourt has emphasized that the 2021 elections remain legally and constitutionally valid. This means there is no ground for a by-election, as the elections were not rendered void by today’s decision. For better or worse, Zambians must now live with the consequences of the judiciary’s past missteps.

The court’s ruling today reflects an evolution in its understanding of the Constitution, marking a departure from its earlier stance. However, the judgment avoided tackling the doctrine of res judicata the principle that once a matter has been judicially decided, it should not be reopened. Critics note that failing to address how the court departed from its previous decisions raises questions about consistency and legal finality.

Furthermore, the issue of locus standi the legal standing of the petitioner to bring the case—was left unaddressed. Observers have questioned why other presidential candidates from the 2021 elections were not part of this petition, a point that could have influenced the case’s scope and perceived impartiality.

Today’s ruling, while contentious, is unequivocally final. By declaring Lungu ineligible for 2026 but eligible in 2021, the court effectively admitted its own error while signaling a willingness to correct course. Zambians are now urged to accept the decision and move forward, with the understanding that the judiciary has reached its ultimate conclusion on this matter.

This judgment sends a message about the limitations of legal systems and the fallibility of even the highest courts. For supporters of the ruling, it marks a step toward safeguarding constitutional principles and ensuring leadership rotation. For critics, it highlights judicial inconsistencies that risk undermining public confidence in Zambia’s democratic institutions.

Today’s ruling on Edgar Lungu’s eligibility is as much a reckoning with the past as it is a statement about the future. While the decision closes one chapter in Zambia’s political history, it opens new discussions about the role of judicial accountability, electoral integrity, and constitutional clarity. Moving forward, the nation must grapple with these lessons to build a more robust democratic framework.

Clive Habeenzu