You can’t spend five years in government lamenting your predecessor’s misrule hoping this strategy will insulate you from sharp scrutiny in the next election cycle. The focus on former President Edgar Lungu is hideous and so is the outcome of today’s verdict on his eligibility to contest the next Presidential elections.

How did we even get here? Lungu who was resoundingly humiliated at the polls three years ago and was effectively staring into his political sunset is now perilously close to achieving political martyrdom.Blame it on the ruling UPND, this government is way too enamoured with his political relevance and governance record that it has unconsciously taken its eyes off the most pertinent issues facing the country. As such, snuffing him off his political oxygen through all manner of machinations and trickery has only elevated his standing.

Alongside today’s verdict on his eligibility to contest the 2026 Presidential elections, the integrity of our Judiciary is also on trial. What is concerning is that our judiciary has not only abandoned all pretence of constitutional delinquency but has made its disregard for the rule of law a fundamental part of its character. One is left wondering, what has happened to the seemingly infallible Mumba Malila? He was elevated to the Chief Justice position to cleanse political cobwebs from the Judiciary. But has Malila lived up to this expectation or has himself become a cobweb? This morning’s verdict will tell.

So, will government’s elimination of one of its biggest rivals from the 2026 Presidential contest achieve anything? Nothing, absolutely nothing. There will be honking and high fives flying in the corridors of power after the verdict is passed but these celebrations will be short-lived. Truth is and Just like the 2021 polls, Lungu won’t be on the ballot but poverty, unemployment, rising cost of living including load and water shedding. These rate as the biggest threats to the UPND’s political fortunes than Lungu.

Dangers of fiddling with the Judiciary

Does the UPND realise just how much today’s Constitutional court ruling will impact its electoral fortunes, and the goodwill bestowed on the party post the 2021 polls? President Hakainde Hichilema’s ascendancy to plot one was a pure breeze. With it came lofty expectations from an electorate that was weary of corruption, unemployment, high food prices and poverty. His biggest pledge while in the opposition was that he would deal decisively with unemployment, poverty and corruption. He also committed to deliver a Judiciary that would be free from interference by the executive. Has he

delivered on these promises? Your guess is as good as mine.

Back to the Constitutional court, an established doctrine is that a ruling by this court becomes a legal precedent. Can somebody explain the difference to Lungu’s case then? You see, there are a few lessons to pick up from the recent electoral outcomes in the US. The outcome were a stark warning of how weaponisation of the justice system can birth an anti-democratic establishment. While we may successfully bar the former President from contesting the next elections, we need to be mindful of the consequences. Unlike Lungu whose blemishes are widely documented and could have struggled to

beat President Hakainde Hichilema in a rematch, the alternative for the opposition might be an even worse prospect to our democracy.

Another pertinent question. Has this leadership succeeded in delivering on its pledges? It’s not so much that it has spectacularly failed to rise to the challenges confronting the country but the boorishness with which this government has defended corruption and other misdemeanours committed by the Judiciary is astonishing. For many an independent pundit, today’s verdict is a brazen departure from our Judiciary’s established legal principles. And while true that the PF was

unapologetically corrupt, President Hichilema can’t be fixated on chasing Lungu’s shadow while his own officials are plundering the country’s wealth in broad day light.

Is corruption is stealing HH’s promise?

For context, let’s digress a bit. We do not know Diego Cassilis from a bar of soap but those who attest to his business acumen have endorsed his opinion that corruption which is now endemic in Zambia is costing the country its lustre as an investment destination. Now, whether Cassilis’s pronouncement is born out of a possible squeeze in business opportunities or genuine concerns about the country’s economic trajectory is debatable.

But what is indisputable is that the court of public opinion has become a jungle – more so in this era of social media. There are no laws, etiquette or decency whatsoever. Perception is the lodestar. This phenomenon is understandable. As humans, we are naturally inclined to operate not on reality but on our perception of reality. If it quarks, it’s a duck. If it’s got a long neck, it’s a giraffe, if it roars, it’s a lion.

And if it’s sung by Casillis who is known to have plot one’s ear, then the corruption allegations ring true. Add to this equation, the voices of disenchanted youth who are crumbling under the weight of a devastating socio-economic crisis, the electorate is surely twiddling its fingers in anticipation of 2026.Don’t’ forget, three years into its reign, the UPND has riled a significant number of its most ardent supporters, the clergy, politicians who served in the previous dispensation including the business community. The former President has effectively managed to coalesce this group of the walking wounded by transposing their ideals and suffering to his own cause.

In their world, they see in Lungu an apparent larger than life saviour who is on a mission to liberate them from socio-economic and political bondage. Their fortunes are hinged on his political survival.After today’s ruling, will he go quietly and carry with him the PF, UKA and the Tonse Alliance’s political ambitions into oblivion, or will he hold his ground to fight another day? This is politics. If a week can be lifetime, what of two years? I doubt we have head the last of Lungu.

