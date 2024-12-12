Sixth President ECL has been dribbled in a 90 minute match by the two top scorers in the likes of Emmanuel Mwamba and Raphael Nakacinda.

These two guys are crafty and they have systematically dribbled the Sixth President ECL.

These two guys perceived the future of the former President ECL and dribbled him in such a way by leaving Ukwa Party and join the proxy Tonse Alliance in order to save them selves from the embarrassment and subsequently save in their respective positions while they nurse the loss of the big Man’s political career, and the dashed hope of alebwelelapo projects success.

Why exert so much pressure on the Concourt judges as seen on social media even naming some judges.To me this is uncalled for behavior of desperate people who are some how exhibit the behavior people of Zambia rejected through the 2021 elections.

And after realizing that the sixth President ECL has no vision for the country,as each time he opens up the mouth as seen in campaigns and even when addressing his supporters,no alternative solutions has ever been offered by the Sixth President ECL apart from criticizing the government of the day.

The guys have noticed that the sole purpose of Opposition to offer checks and balances is not up to the game.

Even as things have not gone well with the Sixth President ECL concerning the landmark Con court judgment , these two guys remain in their respective positions currently and slowly continue to deceive the Man that he can still be a shadow President just as they previously did with Honourable Mundubile and play the don’t kubeba.

Honestly how could the Sixth President ECL be lured into jumping from Ukwa to Tonse Alliance and be a President of a party on paper and media,I mean the party without even a councilor and an MP.. What a miscalculation.

Even if Tonse Alliance has let’s assume 20 MPs can that number produce a President and unseat the current President and government in power,be honest and serious about national matters.

So these two guys know very well that Dr ECL is not sellable and an attractive candidate except to the blind few, moved by kasaka kandalama.

The unsatiable appetite for power and desperation of the sixth President ECL paved way for manipulation.Where are the political strongholds for Tonse Alliance? None apart from being on paper and media.

The concerned Citizens spoke and advised you sir to reflect on the comeback decision, out of love, with love and for the good of the man.We fully understand that it’s your constitutional rights to participate in any elections but done with reality and truth.People can deceive and manipulate when they see a weakness.

I always say “If men can promote you,then the same can bring you down”

Tiyende Pamodzi dimutima wumo, people can sing this song with you and you believe them yet they are far away from you, they don’t mean the song,form and meaning.

This is a good case study for current and future politicians that aspire for high office.Learn to listen to people you least regard and despise, for Wisdom is far from intellectualism.A good leader is a good listener and always seek wisdom and when he finds it he treasures it.

By Pastor M.Ching’andu