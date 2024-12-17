In a passionate and development-focused Facebook post, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda underscored his commitment to prioritizing infrastructure development over political rivalries. Highlighting recent achievements, Chanda revealed that his collaborative efforts with Hon. Charles Lubasi Milupi, Minister of Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development, have borne fruit in the form of two historic Acrow bridges at Aluni and Kaonda.

“These interactions seem ordinary but have culminated in the construction of two historic Acrow bridges at Aluni and Kaonda the first of their kind since Zambia’s Independence in 1964,” Chanda shared. He announced that the Hon. Minister is scheduled to visit Kanchibiya for the official handover of these bridges, an event that will symbolize a turning point for the region’s development.

The Acrow bridges are significant not only as engineering feats but also as milestones in Kanchibiya’s history. Chanda emphasized that these achievements were possible due to the support of President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration. “This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration. Twatotela!” he wrote.

The bridges represent more than infrastructure; they symbolize progress, unity, and the benefits of collaborative governance. For a region that has waited decades for such advancements, these bridges mark the beginning of a brighter future.

Chanda’s commitment to infrastructure does not end with the Acrow bridges. He remains a staunch advocate for the comprehensive construction of the 77 km Chambeshi-Chinkobo Road, which has long been a key priority for the people of Kanchibiya. “While sections of this road have undergone piecemeal, temporary works in the past, it has never been fully constructed since 1964,” Chanda lamented.

The Chambeshi-Chinkobo Road is envisioned as an economic corridor that will unlock opportunities for livestock, fisheries, and agriculture, sectors that are vital to Kanchibiya’s economic growth. “On behalf of the people of Kanchibiya, I remain committed to ensuring that it is prioritized,” he pledged.

In his post, Chanda also addressed critics who view his collaboration with the government as politically compromising. “Some critics believe it is wrong to work with the Government of the day to bring development to our people. But for me and the people I represent, we have chosen development over politics,” he stated.

This pragmatic approach has defined Chanda’s tenure as MP. By focusing on tangible results rather than partisan divides, he aims to deliver the infrastructure, opportunities, and transformation that Kanchibiya deserves. “Our focus is clear — to deliver the infrastructure, opportunities, and transformation that Kanchibiya deserves with Government as a partner,” he emphasized.

Chanda’s leadership is grounded in a message of unity and progress. His mantra, “Development is our agenda. Unity is our strength. Progress is our goal!” encapsulates his vision for Kanchibiya. By working hand-in-hand with the government, he seeks to bridge the gaps in infrastructure that have long hindered the region’s growth.

As Kanchibiya prepares to celebrate the official handover of the Acrow bridges, the community’s hope is rekindled. Sunday Chanda’s commitment to prioritizing development over politics is a blueprint for transformative leadership. With continued advocacy and collaboration, milestones like the Chambeshi-Chinkobo Road could soon become a reality, further cementing Kanchibiya’s place on Zambia’s development map.

Chanda’s leadership reflects a shift toward pragmatic, results-driven governance. His willingness to set aside political differences and focus on tangible improvements is a refreshing approach in a landscape often marred by partisanship. As the Acrow bridges stand as a testament to what can be achieved through unity and collaboration, the people of Kanchibiya can look forward to more milestones under his stewardship.

For Chanda, the message is clear: development takes precedence over politics, and Kanchibiya deserves nothing less than progress.