Dear Zambian youth, see this and ponder on it. Make no mistake, Zambia’s mining industry is witnessing a resurgence with transformative steps that have revitalized Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), and other operations. This strategic push we are witnessing will reposition the sector as a cornerstone of economic development and youth empowerment.

Mopani Copper Mines Revival

A significant milestone was achieved with the restructuring of Mopani Copper Mines. A finalised deal of $1.1 billion investment with Delta Mining Limited (DML) in 2024 ensures DML holds a 51% stake, while ZCCM-IH retains 49%. These funds are being allocated to clearing liabilities, supporting capital projects, and stabilizing operations, positioning Mopani for long-term growth.

This restructuring is strengthening the mine’s operational performance and job creation. It aligns with the national vision to boost copper production to 3 million metric tonnes annually, creating thousands of opportunities for skilled and unskilled labor in Zambia’s Copperbelt. Its a huge plus for the youth and our future.

Konkola Copper Mines Developments

Konkola Copper Mines, previously embroiled in disputes, is also under renewed focus. The government announced fresh steps to resolve the financial and operational challenges the mine has faced, ensuring it remains viable. With KCM historically serving as a key economic driver in the Copperbelt, revitalizing it promises to stabilize jobs and export revenues.

Investments in Emerging Sites

In Luanshya, the reopening of Shaft 28 after 20 years of dormancy represents an investment exceeding $1 billion. This project is expected to create over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs and sustain local communities in the long term. Similarly, activities at Kasenseli Gold Mine, which faced operational halts in past years, are coming back to life as the government pushes for increased gold production within legal and regulatory frameworks. This js a huge plus and its returns are promising.

Mining for Zambia’s Future

These efforts are addressing historical setbacks while utilizing mining as a lever for economic transformation. With advanced exploration, infrastructure projects, and capital investments, Zambia’s mining renaissance is expected to catalyze technological development and increase skill transfer to young professionals.

The optimistic trajectory in Zambia’s mining sector represents a renewed chapter, fostering hope for a brighter future—particularly for the nation’s youth, who stand to benefit from opportunities in training, employment, and entrepreneurship.

We can not ignore the fact that there is a lot going on in our mines, let us celebrate this as the starting point and let us not allow to be swayed into doubting the development that is underway in those regions north of our beloved country.

We need to now think of ways in which we cam learn and implement strategies, skills and tools that will culminate in us owning more stakes in the mines. There are a lot of glaring opportunities in mining and it is up to the Zambian youth to strategically align themselves for their future success.

By Peter Taila- an independent observer