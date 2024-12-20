In June 2024, Zambia’s Cabinet made an ambitious move, approving the creation of a state-owned company to trade in minerals, including copper. The goal was clear: to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that would ensure Zambians benefit more directly from the country’s abundant mineral wealth. This plan aimed to break away from the dividend payment model by adopting a production-sharing mechanism and directly competing with global commodity traders such as Glencore Plc and Trafigura.

Yet, just months later, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) announced a partnership with Mercuria Energy Trading South Africa to market and trade Zambia’s copper abroad. Mercuria, controlled by Swiss traders Marco Dunand and Daniel Jaeggi, is a familiar name in the international commodity trade, raising critical questions: What happened to the Cabinet-approved plan for Zambia’s mineral marketing? Why is Zambia reverting to middlemen instead of adopting a model like Chile’s?

Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, has demonstrated what a nation can achieve when it prioritizes its people’s interests. With state-controlled entities like the Chilean Copper Commission and Codelco, the country manages every aspect of the copper value chain, from exploration to marketing. This strategic control maximizes revenue, fosters accountability, and distributes wealth equitably. Zambia, in contrast, remains trapped in a cycle of dependency on foreign investors and intermediaries that reap substantial profits while leaving the nation with crumbs.

The recent IDC announcement risks perpetuating this cycle. For decades, Zambia’s copper trade has been dominated by commodity traders like Trafigura and Glencore. These entities have enriched themselves at the expense of Zambia, exploiting weak systems and leaving behind environmental and economic scars. Mercuria’s inclusion as yet another middleman undermines the government’s vision of establishing local control and transparency over the country’s resources.

The decision to involve Mercuria is particularly disheartening given Zambia’s history. The defunct Metal Marketing Corporation of Zambia (Memaco), once a subsidiary of ZIMCO, effectively marketed Zambia’s copper production. Its closure left a gap that foreign traders quickly filled, and the country has struggled to regain control ever since. The initial Cabinet plan to create a similar entity offered hope of reclaiming sovereignty over Zambia’s minerals. Why abandon this vision in favor of old, exploitative practices?

Zambia is a nation blessed with immense mineral wealth. Yet, the disconnect between this wealth and the everyday lives of Zambians is stark. Why do we continue to rely on foreign intermediaries to manage our resources? Why can’t we emulate Chile, a country that transformed its copper into a tool for national prosperity? The answers lie in leadership, vision, and the courage to break away from systems that have failed us.

The time for action is now. Zambia must reject the middleman model and establish a state-controlled entity that not only markets copper but invests in refining and downstream industries. This is about more than revenue it is about jobs, pride, and national progress. Our leaders must prioritize the interests of Zambians and make decisions that reflect the country’s potential.

We deserve better. As a nation, we must demand better. Zambia’s mineral wealth belongs to its people, and it is time to manage it with transparency, accountability, and a vision for future generations. Let’s learn from Chile. Let’s reclaim our resources and build a nation that truly benefits from its abundance.

Concerned Citizen.

Mailoni Mwamba