The Dark Shadow of Political Violence: Trevor Mwiinde’s Reign of Fear in Kawambwa

In a chilling turn of events, the once hopeful promises of democracy and transparency seem to crumble as political violence rears its ugly head under the UPND government. Trevor Mwiinde, the UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson, has unleashed an unprecedented wave of violence in Kawambwa, targeting opposition members with ruthless determination.

Sean Tembo, the Tonse Alliance Spokesperson, became one of Mwiinde’s victims when he was attacked while exercising his democratic right to participate in the electoral process. Tembo’s attempt to report the assault at Kawambwa Police Station ended in further chaos as Mwiinde’s supporters stormed the station, threatening to burn it down unless Tembo was produced. Police officers, who should serve as a shield for law and order, fled in fear, leaving a gaping hole in public trust.

Mwiinde’s brazen declaration that opposition members would not be allowed to witness ballot counting strikes at the heart of Zambia’s democratic processes. Elections, which should serve as a testament to transparency and fairness, are being marred by intimidation and lawlessness.

This behavior mirrors the very tyranny President Hakainde Hichilema once condemned during his opposition days. At the time, Hichilema passionately decried the PF government for fostering violence, suppressing dissent, and weaponizing state institutions to undermine democracy. He promised Zambians a new dawn—an era where the rule of law, peace, and justice would prevail.

Yet, under his administration, the actions of individuals like Mwiinde and the complicit silence of law enforcement paint a grim picture. The question is unavoidable: has the UPND abandoned the values it once championed, becoming the very thing it fought against?

The role of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has also come under intense scrutiny. The registration of voters in the dead of night, coupled with the blatant complicity of ECZ officials in favoring the ruling party, has shattered the commission’s reputation. Calls for the resignation of ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis, Chief Elections Officer McDonald Chipenzi, and other officials are growing louder as public confidence dwindles.

Transparent and fair elections are the bedrock of nation-building, peace, and security. Yet, the escalating violence in Kawambwa, coupled with the erosion of trust in electoral processes, risks unraveling the social fabric that holds Zambia together. How can the nation hope to build a unified future when its leaders allow lawlessness to overshadow the democratic process?

If the government fails to act decisively against such behavior, it risks setting a dangerous precedent where violence becomes the norm in Zambian politics. The cries for justice and fairness are not just for today’s election but for the integrity of the country’s future.

It is time for President Hichilema and the UPND leadership to take a hard look in the mirror. The legacy of their governance will not be measured by promises but by actions. Will they rise to the challenge and restore the values of democracy and accountability, or will they let the hopes of millions crumble under the weight of political expediency?

Zambia deserves better, and the people must demand nothing less.

Mwape mupeta

Kawambwa.