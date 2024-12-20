Zambia Police Foil Plot Against President Hichilema, Arrest Two Suspects

In a significant development, the Zambia Police Service, in coordination with the Department of Immigration and the Anti-Terrorism Unit, has successfully thwarted an alleged plot targeting President Hakainde Hichilema. Two male suspects, identified as Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, a 42-year-old Mozambican national, and Leonard Phiri, a 43-year-old resident of Kafewa Village in Sinda District, were apprehended in Lusaka. The suspects were reportedly in possession of various charms, including a live chameleon.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspects are believed to be practicing witchdoctors hired by Nelson Banda, the younger brother of fugitive Emmanuel Jay Banda. Police reports reveal that the plot involved the use of witchcraft to harm the President, with an initial payment of K16,500.00 made out of a total K30,000.00 fee. Upon completing their mission, the suspects were reportedly promised a staggering sum of K2,000,000.00.

Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga confirmed the arrests and outlined the seriousness of the case in a statement. “The suspects were engaged in an illegal and dangerous scheme aimed at harming our Head of State. We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and are committed to ensuring justice is served,” Hamoonga stated.

The two suspects are facing multiple charges under Zambian law, including:

Professing knowledge of witchcraft , contrary to Section 5(a) of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia.

, contrary to Section 5(a) of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia. Possession of charms , in violation of Section 11(2) of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90.

, in violation of Section 11(2) of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90. Cruelty to wild animals, contrary to Section 80 of the Zambia Wildlife Act, No. 14 of 2015.

Hamoonga further disclosed that the suspects are currently in police custody and will appear in court soon. He also confirmed that efforts to apprehend Nelson Banda, who is believed to have orchestrated the plot, are ongoing.

The revelation of this plot has sent shockwaves across the nation, underscoring the persistent threats to Zambia’s leadership. Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

“The safety of our citizens and leaders is our top priority,” Hamoonga emphasized. “The Zambia Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the country. Any actions that threaten national security will be met with swift and decisive measures.”

This case highlights the lengths to which some individuals may go in pursuit of malicious goals. The continued investigation into the plot serves as a reminder of the critical importance of national security and collective vigilance. As authorities work tirelessly to bring all culprits to justice, the nation is reassured of the unwavering commitment of its security services to protecting Zambia’s leadership and citizens alike.

Sources: Zambia Police