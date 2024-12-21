Mkushi Woman Jailed for Killing 10-Day-Old Baby

Kabwe High Court Judge Irene Mbewe has sentenced a 26-year-old woman from Mkushi, Charitable Mulenga, to five years in prison for the death of her 10-day-old baby,

whom she buried in a shallow grave. Mulenga, who pleaded guilty to infanticide, was handed a simple imprisonment sentence due to her circumstances, including postpartum depression.

In delivering the judgment, Judge Mbewe acknowledged the anxiety and distress Mulenga experienced after her boyfriend denied responsibility for the pregnancy, leaving her to care

for two other children. “It is unfortunate that you took the life of a 10-day-old baby,” Judge Mbewe said. However, the court emphasized that despite her mental health challenges,

Mulenga had other options, such as offering the baby for adoption.

The case sheds light on the struggles some women face during unplanned pregnancies and the critical need for mental health support. It underscores the importance of addressing the

social and psychological pressures that often accompany such situations, particularly for vulnerable women like Mulenga, who felt abandoned and overwhelmed.

While the court’s decision reflects compassion for Mulenga’s circumstances, it also serves as a reminder of the value of human life and the need for alternatives to such

tragic actions. Community awareness and mental health interventions are vital to ensuring that women in similar situations receive the help they need before resorting to

irreversible decisions.