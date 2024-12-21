Unashamed Stealing of Kawambwa Seat

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba expressed deep dismay over the recently concluded Kawambwa Central by-election, describing it as a complete sham. He claims the people of Kawambwa

overwhelmingly supported Mwansa Danstan of the National Congress Party (NCP), but their will was subverted through rampant vote-buying, violence, and bribery,

as confirmed by Transparency International.

Mwamba lauded the gallant efforts of Mambilima MP Hon. Jean Chisenga and Lusaka lawyer Celestine Mukandila, who attempted to prevent violence on election day but are now

detained at Kawambwa Police Station on what he terms baseless allegations of robbery and theft. Similarly, he commended Hon. Mumbi Phiri, who courageously intervened

at a polling center where Minister of Green Economy and Environment Mike Mposha was allegedly engaged in electoral malpractices.

Mwamba also recognized the role of Kanele Radio Station in exposing electoral fraud. The station investigated and broadcasted live the illegal voter registration and

transportation of voters from Nchelenge to Kawambwa. He praised the spirited campaign efforts led by Hon. Anthony Kasandwe, Hon. Chanda Katotobwe, and others, but lamented

the failure to safeguard votes on election day, which he attributes to the absence of leadership at polling stations and the totalling center.

He accused the UPND, in collusion with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), of orchestrating a blatant theft of the election through violence, manipulation,

and state machinery. According to Mwamba, the Zambia Police’s inaction and alleged bias further emboldened these malpractices.

Drawing parallels to past events, Mwamba likened this by-election to the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections, claiming the same tactics of state-sponsored fraud and court

interference were at play. He urged his party and supporters to prepare for upcoming by-elections in Pambashe and Petauke, emphasizing the need to counter the UPND’s

alleged thuggery and manipulation.

Mwamba called for a strategic reevaluation to combat what he describes as a state-backed assault on democracy. “What shall we do? Just continue to cry?” he asked,

urging collective action to confront what he perceives as a determined state enemy.