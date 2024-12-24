“Zambia Police Thwart Plot Against President Hichilema, Arrest Two Suspects”

This headline jumps off the page as a mix of tension and incredulity. The Lusaka Times alerts us to a serious threat against the president. In contrast, the BBC adds a whimsical twist, portraying him as an unwitting target of witchdoctor. And who thought Zambian politics could blend a mix of fear and farce?

I can’t help but chuckle at the thought of our police casting a net wide enough to include witch doctors as bodyguards for our fearless president. It’s impossible not to see the absurdity in it all—what could be more modern than surrounding a leader with a group of witch doctors? But this isn’t just a joke; it’s a serious situation wrapped in intrigue and satire.

How could the president work without someone like Seer 1 by his side? Our beloved President is vulnerable, like a lone candle flickering in untold darkness. For years, whispers have echoed among UPND supporters about the need to protect the president against witches—they believe a supernatural touch could really make a difference. Only an army of witches could fend off the darker forces.

Let’s not gloss over the gravity of this situation—there’s a palpable air of desperation among those seeking to undermine President Hichilema. Our police force are heroes; they’ve shown remarkable skills in this high-stakes game. Treason is a lurking beast, and we’ve narrowly escaped its clutches. This is indeed satire, but one that feels all too real.

The revelations are striking: our nation’s struggles may stem from a sinister malevolence aimed at distracting and destabilizing our leader. It’s not just confusion; he’s caught in a web spun by unseen enemies. We now have an answer—the president’s countless promises cannot be fulfilled when he is under a spell! Only experienced witches will ensure his protection.

Now, let’s not ignore the awkward truth: the president’s challenges may be more than mere coincidences, possibly tangled up in the chatter of dark magic. So, to all the witches out there, take heed! The Zambia Police have no intentions of playing games; they’re charging forward, determined to confront these supernatural threats head-on—witch arrests might just become the new norm.

Praise God, witch doctors now surround the president; no witch will get away with it. Shouldn’t we add a specialized unit of “witch doctors”—yes, I mean exactly that—ready to stand as a formidable line against any encroaching danger? Without Seer 1 and his powers, President HH is vulnerably exposed like a dying flower in malignant heat. Having an office of witches at the State House is not a bad idea after all.

So let’s rally our spirits! It’s time to approach witchcraft with the seriousness it deserves—not as a punchline but as a vital component of safeguarding the president. Going forward, we must ensure the safety of our president with “abracadabra.” This unpredictable tale must serve as a reminder to all UPND politicians—beg Seer 1 again; or else the president is in danger!

By Kapya Kaoma