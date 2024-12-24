There is a need to address the plight of elderly Zambians living in rural communities with rising challenges of neglect, poor health and lack of access to financial support and wellbeing.

Speaking in Chibombo, Central Province Minister Honourable Mwabashike Nkulukusa noted that older persons also have rights to survival, income and health among others, and that they “should not be left behind” in terms of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“There is need to explore the challenges they face, with a view to coming up with measures to ensure their health and welfare,” he noted. Mr. Mwabashike was speaking at Dream Life Two Sixty’s annual programme supporting the elderly community in Chibombo. The programme, in its second year, provides free healthcare services in the community and particularly supports community members aged over seventy years old with food relief, healthcare and wellness.

In many rural areas across Zambia, the elderly are among the most vulnerable members of society. Often overlooked and underappreciated, they face challenges such as food insecurity, lack of access to healthcare, and social isolation. Yet, these elders have contributed immensely to their communities, passing down wisdom, traditions, and life skills.

“Elderly people are the backbone of our societies and are the living history of our communities and their contributions are invaluable. Unfortunately, too many elders in rural Zambia face poverty, hunger, and neglect. Our goal is to change that and make sure they receive the support they need to live their final years with dignity,” says Cyrille Njikeng, Founder of Dream Life Two Sixty.

Mr. Njikeng adds that the initiative aims to bridge the gap for elderly people who have often been left behind as younger generations move to urban centers in search of work.

“Through our Antu Omwe Health Centre, we are ensuring that elderly people aged seventy and above have free regular medical check-ups, ensuring access to the medications and treatments they need.”

The health center has also strengthened social connections to reduce isolation, providing a network of volunteers, caregivers, and peer support for mental and emotional well-being of elders in the Chibombo catchment area.

“We would like to commend Dream Life Two Sixty and SB Investments for this timely and welcome initiative. We cannot forget those who helped build our communities,” said Mr. Nkulukusa.

“It’s time to give back, to show our elders that they are valued, respected, and loved. Their contributions continue to shape our lives, and it’s our responsibility to make sure they live their lives with the care and dignity they deserve.”

Through collaborative efforts of the Central Province Ministry, local leaders and volunteers, the initiative has reached over 150 elders in Chibombo and is on course to extend within the region in coming years.