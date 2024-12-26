Young people today are growing up in a world beset by crises in their localities and abroad. Africa has the youngest population in the world, with 70 percent of sub-Sahara Africa having young people aged 30 years or below.

I see this not as a curse, but as an opportunity for this generation to learn values and leadership skills, in readinessfor assuming leadership in future.

I joined leadership as a youngman, working with elders and learning from them everyday. The result was that i became Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in 1964. I was promoted to Ambassador to the Soviet Union in 1965 at the age of 21 years.

I was promoted to Permanent Secretary in the President’s Office in 1966 at the age of 22 years. I was appointed Ambassador to the United Nations in 1968 at the age of 24 years. I then became Minister of Foreign Affairs first time round in 1973 at the age of 29 years. These appointments did not come by accident.

I had to prove to my elders and mentor Kenneth David Kaunda that I was serious and capable of handling state responsibilities.

I get very disturbed when I see how casual some young people are in handling state responsibilities.Even more disappointing, is to see young people being paid and used my irresponsible politicians as tools of violence against their opponents. This is not right.

As these young people grow up, it is important to involve them in decision making. As generational change kicks in, the country will be guaranteed of continuity with change. This will only be possible if they are politically brought up the right way. These young people are better educated and should ideally have a better understanding of current issues such as climate change, new technology, development issues, social issues, population issues, the Constitution of Zambia and the laws that flow from it.

Throwing stones at opponents simply because they hold a different view point, excessive alcohol consumption, addiction to harmful substances and disorderly behaviour is wrong and unacceptable.

I appeal to young people to regard themselves as important stakeholders in the future of our country and our one world.

They are capable of coming up with innovative ideas and energy, which will help us to create and build a better society for tomorrow.

I am usually inspired, when I interact with young people pursuing collective action by bringing together diverse voices to care for their communities.

We must accept that today, we live together in a global village and it is only by interactive dialogue, understanding each other and having respect for one another, that we can create the necessary climate for a peaceful and sustainable world.

I am optimistic that our young people will rise to this challenge.

By Vernon J. Mwaanga GOEZ

The author is a former Cabinet minister