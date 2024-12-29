Today’s Scripture

All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet: “The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel” (which means “God with us”).

Matthew 1:22–23, NIV

A Prophecy over You

Friend, all the things that Mary went through were to fulfill the prophecy that was spoken through the prophet Isaiah hundreds of years previous. She had to get pregnant at what seemed to be the wrong time—she wasn’t married and nearly lost Joseph in the process. It was prophesied that Jesus would be born in Bethlehem, which meant that Caesar Augustus had to call for a census to get them from Nazareth to Bethlehem at seemingly the wrong time—she was nine months pregnant, had to travel by donkey, and there were no rooms available when they got there. All these wrongs were necessary; they were prophesied.

Can I tell you there is a prophecy over your life? There are things God has ordained for you to do that He’s already written in His book before time began. As with Mary, you’re not going to understand everything that happens; it may seem wrong. It’s all necessary. It’s leading you to the birth, to the promise, to things bigger than you can imagine; to favor, influence, and opportunity as you’ve never seen.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are taking me on a journey of faith that is beyond my dreams. Thank You that I can trust You when things seem wrong, knowing that You have ordained them for me. Help me to keep being faithful to do what’s right and give birth to what You have promised. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries