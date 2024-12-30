Zambia Government Tackles Solar, Agriculture, and Economy

In a recent interview on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) TV1, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, addressed a range of critical issues affecting Zambia. From solar energy initiatives to agriculture and the national economy, his statements provided insights into government measures aimed at improving the lives of Zambians. Below are the key highlights from the interview.

Solar Equipment Accessibility in Zambia

The government has taken steps to make solar equipment more affordable for Zambians by zero-rating solar imports. However, Minister Mweetwa highlighted that the exorbitant prices set by some solar dealers have made it difficult for ordinary citizens to benefit from these renewable energy solutions. In response, the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry has begun engaging with solar dealers to ensure that solar products are accessible at fair prices.

Agricultural Measures and FISP Implementation

Regarding agriculture, Minister Mweetwa noted that Zambians are praying for good rainfall this season. The government has implemented both short- and long-term measures to support the agricultural sector, including the promotion of the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). Over 98% of farming inputs have already been delivered to over one million farmers on time. Despite challenges related to the realignment of the national budget, the government has ensured timely payments to farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

Electricity Supply and Load Shedding in Zambia

On the electricity deficit, Minister Mweetwa discussed the government’s efforts to address load shedding, which is more severe in Lusaka due to higher power consumption compared to other districts like Kabwe and Chipata. The government, through ZESCO and the Energy Regulation Board, is working on strategies to address the energy deficit while ensuring equitable power tariffs for different areas.

Economic Growth and the Mining Sector

Minister Mweetwa highlighted positive developments in Zambia’s mining sector. With Mopani’s production capacity up by 37%, the sector’s contribution to the national budget is expected to increase to 72% by 2025. Other mining developments include a 22% increase in production at Kansanshi Mine and a 6% increase at Lumwana Mine. Furthermore, the dewatering of the 28 shaft at Luanshya is progressing ahead of schedule. These improvements contribute significantly to Zambia’s economic recovery and growth.

Governance and Constitutional Amendments

On governance, Minister Mweetwa emphasized that the government has no intention of arresting former President Edgar Lungu, provided he complies with the law. The government is also working with Members of Parliament to address constitutional ambiguities and prevent unnecessary by-elections. If any constitutional amendments are proposed, the Zambian public will be consulted to ensure transparency and inclusivity.

