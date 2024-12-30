Community-Based Natural Resource Management (CBNRM) has expressed strong opposition to international campaigns led by Western countries aimed at banning trophy hunting. The organization emphasizes that such a ban would have severe consequences on the livelihoods of local communities that depend on hunting and wildlife management.

Speaking on behalf of CBNRM, Governance Manager Mutende Simwanza stated that the opposition stems from increasing pressure by countries such as the United Kingdom to ban the importation of hunting trophies. According to Mr. Simwanza, these bans could disrupt the delicate balance that communities living near wildlife habitats have achieved through sustainable practices.

“Local communities have the most knowledge and experience in managing wildlife sustainably,” Mr. Simwanza said. “They should be the ones making decisions about hunting practices, not foreign governments imposing blanket bans.”

Economic and Social Impacts

Mr. Simwanza highlighted that communities in proximity to wildlife heavily rely on the economic benefits derived from sustainable hunting. Revenue from such activities supports healthcare, education, and other essential services. A ban, he argued, would strip these communities of their ability to maintain self-sufficiency and could lead to increased conflicts between humans and wildlife.

Global Campaigns vs. Local Realities

The UK, among other nations, has intensified its campaign against trophy hunting imports, citing conservation concerns. However, CBNRM and other stakeholders argue that these campaigns fail to consider the nuanced realities of local ecosystems and economies. The organization has called for a balanced approach that involves the voices of affected communities in decision-making processes.

Support for Sustainable Wildlife Management

CBNRM continues to advocate for sustainable wildlife management as a viable solution to conservation challenges. The organization has urged global policymakers to recognize the efforts made by local communities in protecting wildlife while simultaneously benefiting from its responsible use.

