Zambia My Beloved People,

As we gaze upon you from a vantage of eternity, where earthly divides hold no meaning, we write to you with hearts full of love, hope, and, in some moments, deep concern. Ours is not a letter of condemnation but a heartfelt plea: Zambia, the land of our shared labor and legacy, stands at a crossroads.

Each of us – Kenneth Kaunda, Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, Michael Sata, and Rupiah Banda – once bore the responsibility of leading you, and in our own ways, we sought to uphold the ideals of unity, peace, and progress. Today, we implore you to reflect on what truly matters: your shared identity as Zambians, bound by the motto “One Zambia, One Nation.”

From Kenneth Kaunda (1924–2021): The Father of the Nation

“My children, I dedicated my life to the cause of unity, love, and liberation. The tears of liberation flowed freely when we stood together, hand in hand, black and white, tribe and tribe. Today, I urge you to remember that the strength of Zambia lies not in our differences but in our ability to coexist as one people. Do not let tribalism, hatred, or selfishness erode the foundations of our beloved nation.”

From Frederick Chiluba (1943–2011): The Champion of Democracy

“My fellow Zambians, I fought to usher in a new era of democracy, where your voices mattered. But democracy cannot thrive where there is division, corruption, or apathy. Guard your freedoms with vigilance and use them not to tear each other down but to build a nation where every citizen has a stake in its success. Remember, democracy is not just about elections—it is about dialogue, tolerance, and service to one another.”

From Levy Mwanawasa (1948–2008): The Advocate for Integrity

“Zambians, my plea to you is simple: embrace integrity. During my time, I sought to root out corruption because I believed that a nation built on transparency and justice would thrive. I urge you to hold your leaders accountable, but also to hold yourselves accountable to the ideals of honesty, hard work, and fairness. Reconciliation begins when we choose integrity over self-interest.”

From Michael Sata (1937–2014): The Patriotic Fighter

“My beloved people, I was a fighter, and I fought for you with all my heart. But let me remind you: fighting for the good of the nation must never mean fighting against each other. Patriotism is not about which party you support but about what you contribute to Zambia. Let your passion for our country drive unity, not division. Fight for Zambia’s prosperity, not against your fellow Zambians.”

From Rupiah Banda (1937–2022): The Voice of Reconciliation

“My dear Zambians, I spent my final years advocating for peace and reconciliation. I urge you to continue this work in every corner of the nation. Do not let past grievances or current frustrations blind you to the beauty of forgiveness and cooperation. Zambia’s greatness lies in its ability to heal and move forward, hand in hand.”

A Shared Plea: Coexistence and Unity

Our children, brothers and sisters, it pains us to see the divisions that creep into the fabric of your society. Tribalism, political polarization, and economic inequality are shadows over the dream we all fought to realize. Do not let these shadows consume you. Rise above the temptation to see your neighbour as your rival. Look instead at what unites you – a shared history, a shared land, and a shared destiny.

We call upon every Zambian:

• To reject tribalism in all its forms and embrace the spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation.”

• To demand accountability from leaders while remaining accountable to one another.

• To work together to lift the vulnerable and uphold the ideals of peace, love, and unity.

To the Leaders of Today

You carry the torch we once bore. Lead with wisdom, humility, and a heart for all Zambians. The weight of leadership is heavy, but it is also sacred. Remember, your time in power is fleeting, but your legacy will live on. Will it be one of division or unity, greed or service, broken promises or fulfilled dreams?

To the Citizens of Zambia

You are the heartbeat of the nation. No leader, no government can build Zambia without you. Play your part in fostering peace, planting seeds of hope, and working for a brighter tomorrow. From the smallest act of kindness to the grandest vision of progress, you have the power to shape the Zambia of your dreams.

“Let us not forget that Zambia is bigger than any one of us.”

Our prayer from the Pearly Gates is that you will rise above the challenges and work together to build a nation that honours the sacrifices of the past and inspires the generations of the future.

With love, hope, and blessings from eternity,

Kenneth Kaunda,

Frederick Chiluba,

Levy Mwanawasa,

Michael Sata, and

Rupiah Banda.

(United in Spirit for Zambia’s Prosperity).

Service by: Sunday Chanda.

Date of Service: 31st December 2024.