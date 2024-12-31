Hon. Dora Siliya has publicly ruled out her candidacy for the upcoming Petauke Central by-election, scheduled for February 6, 2025. In a statement shared on her Facebook page, Siliya addressed widespread speculation regarding her potential return to the political arena. She expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming messages of support and encouragement she received from Zambians nationwide and abroad, including members of the UPND. “I am particularly humbled by the show of support from the UPND, a gesture I don’t take for granted,” she said.
Reflecting on her tenure as Petauke Central’s Member of Parliament since 2006, Siliya emphasized the strong bond she shares with the constituency. She outlined her achievements, which include spearheading infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, schools, clinics, and hospitals. Additionally, she highlighted her efforts in providing clean and reliable water through borehole installations and collaborating with NGOs to address women’s and children’s safety. Siliya’s focus on food security, access to education and healthcare, family welfare, and private sector development underscored her legacy of prioritizing the needs of Petauke residents.
Despite her accomplishments, Siliya reiterated her earlier decision, announced during her August 30, 2024, book launch, that she would not participate in the by-election. “My name will not be on the ballot on February 6, 2025,” she confirmed, attributing her decision to other priorities. She encouraged voters in Petauke Central to carefully consider the constituency’s recent lack of representation and choose a leader who can effectively advocate for their development needs.
While stepping back from active politics, Siliya reaffirmed her commitment to the development of Petauke and Zambia as a whole. She pledged to continue engaging stakeholders in Eastern Province and beyond to find innovative ways to address pressing developmental challenges.
Siliya concluded her statement by wishing her supporters a Happy New Year and expressing hope for the future, emphasizing her enduring dedication to fostering growth and progress for her community and the nation.
LT.
Edgar lungu should learn a lot from this woman retire while people are still clapping
Dora why why?
This is disappointing. We were excited that HH have finally become wise to gather real women…
Zambia has had an information minister sister you Dora left.
Fckyu!!
Which Edgar Lungu is that who can’t listen even to himself.
He is a loss.
Nima loss eka eka.
Well-done Tonse Alliance for choosing him. Wait for 2026 drama.
Don’t say you weren’t forewarned!
2026 FORWARD WITH HH7 mpaka 20 sate 1 and beyond.
this woman is my crush please, a brilliant political mind she even knows when to call it quits
well articulated article, hands up for dora she has my full respect
We hope for the sake of Zambia……
She reconsiders her decision…….
I like Dora…….
Look how she lists her achievements…….
Most of past and current MPs can’t do that for fear of being found out as useless……
This is what is needed on LT, ……….
As a past GRZ official, to be given air time……
Show us you cv, show us what you have done……….
Not these failures and crooks who are allowed to come and pontificate, yet they have done zero
FWD2031
Very wise lady to read what the grassroots want.I hope ECL does the same .
If you want ECL to retire, also retire from posting on Lusaka times, especially that you are the same person using different names. Resignation or Retirement must be a PERSONAL decision, no matter how you feel about it, that is why every person has what is called a democratic right. So for me, I will not advise ECL to retire but I will simply not support him and I would not have voted for him if he was eligible, so don’t force people to retire or equate ECL to Dora please
Tell them, do they even know what democratic rights mean. Country at standstill but just talking and writing and telling others to retire. That is why in Dubai a desert there is no rainfall but no loadshedding. Easier said than done.
Buttocks will be missed