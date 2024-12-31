Hon. Dora Siliya has publicly ruled out her candidacy for the upcoming Petauke Central by-election, scheduled for February 6, 2025. In a statement shared on her Facebook page, Siliya addressed widespread speculation regarding her potential return to the political arena. She expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming messages of support and encouragement she received from Zambians nationwide and abroad, including members of the UPND. “I am particularly humbled by the show of support from the UPND, a gesture I don’t take for granted,” she said.

Reflecting on her tenure as Petauke Central’s Member of Parliament since 2006, Siliya emphasized the strong bond she shares with the constituency. She outlined her achievements, which include spearheading infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, schools, clinics, and hospitals. Additionally, she highlighted her efforts in providing clean and reliable water through borehole installations and collaborating with NGOs to address women’s and children’s safety. Siliya’s focus on food security, access to education and healthcare, family welfare, and private sector development underscored her legacy of prioritizing the needs of Petauke residents.

Despite her accomplishments, Siliya reiterated her earlier decision, announced during her August 30, 2024, book launch, that she would not participate in the by-election. “My name will not be on the ballot on February 6, 2025,” she confirmed, attributing her decision to other priorities. She encouraged voters in Petauke Central to carefully consider the constituency’s recent lack of representation and choose a leader who can effectively advocate for their development needs.

While stepping back from active politics, Siliya reaffirmed her commitment to the development of Petauke and Zambia as a whole. She pledged to continue engaging stakeholders in Eastern Province and beyond to find innovative ways to address pressing developmental challenges.

Siliya concluded her statement by wishing her supporters a Happy New Year and expressing hope for the future, emphasizing her enduring dedication to fostering growth and progress for her community and the nation.

