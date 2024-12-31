Happy New Year! Fuel Prices Ring in 2025 with a K1 Increase

Start 2025 with a “bang” as petrol prices see an unexpected rise of K1 per litre. Just what we all needed!

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) is kicking off the New Year in the most fitting way possible: with a gift for motorists in the form of a K1 increase in the pump price of petrol. Starting midnight on December 31, 2024, the price of petrol will rise from K33.67 to K34.67 per litre. After all, what’s a new year without a little extra burden at the pump, right?

According to ERB Chairperson James Banda, the price hike is due to various factors including international oil price increases and exchange rate movements. Petrol prices on the global market have risen by 3.52%, going from US$75.67 per barrel to US$78.33 per barrel. But of course, it’s always good to start the year with a higher fuel cost, right? After all, who doesn’t enjoy paying more for the same product? It’s not like we’re already facing a rising cost of living!

While petrol prices get their new year’s gift, not all fuel types are getting the same treatment. Diesel, kerosene, and jet A-1 have remained unchanged, as their wholesale prices haven’t moved enough to warrant a price adjustment. But don’t worry these fuel types will happily keep their prices steady at K32.43, K28.67, and K31.49 per litre, respectively. No surprises here. Just keep paying the same old prices for now, at least.

Mr. Banda was quick to point out that the real culprit behind the rise is the steady depreciation of the Zambian Kwacha against the US Dollar, which dropped 3.08% from K27.36/US$ to K28.20/US$. Because, obviously, a weaker currency means you should pay more for everything, especially something as essential as fuel. Happy New Year, indeed

The timing of this price adjustment couldn’t be more fitting the increase takes effect just in time for the New Year. As the clock strikes midnight on December 31, 2024, so too will the higher fuel prices. What better way to start 2025 than by paying more at the pump? It’s like a tradition at this point, right? A little extra burden to kick off the year with enthusiasm.

So, here’s to 2025: a year filled with new beginnings, fresh challenges, and of course, more expensive fuel. Let’s all raise a glass to the K1 price hike – a true “gift” to all Zambian motorists.