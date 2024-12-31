By Peter Taila, the independent observer

The Zambian government is steadily reshaping the country’s economic environment, making it easier to start and operate a business. Recent reforms demonstrate a commitment to fostering growth, attracting investors, and creating a sustainable economic future. These developments paint a hopeful picture, showcasing the potential for prosperity.

Empowering Entrepreneurs Through Economic Zones

The establishment of Multi-Facility Economic Zones (MFEZ) and industrial parks is another cornerstone of the government’s strategy. These zones offer attractive incentives, such as tax holidays, streamlined permits, and improved infrastructure, making Zambia a hub for manufacturing and industrial growth. This forward-thinking approach not only boosts foreign direct investment but also encourages local entrepreneurs to pursue their ambitions.

Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships

In 2022, the government launched the Public-Private Dialogue Forum (PPDF), a platform designed to foster collaboration between government and businesses. This initiative addresses the private sector’s challenges, ensuring businesses have a voice in shaping policies that impact them. By prioritizing dialogue, Zambia is creating an inclusive framework that supports both established industries and emerging startups.



Economic Stability and Debt Restructuring

Economic stability is critical for any nation’s growth. Zambia’s progress on debt restructuring, including the refinancing of Eurobonds and engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reflects strong leadership. The resulting exchange rate stability is a boon for businesses, allowing them to plan long-term investments without the fear of currency fluctuations undermining their efforts.

Investing in the Future, an incentive for manufacturing

The government’s commitment to industrialization is evident in its targeted tax breaks for manufacturing companies. Organizations operating within MFEZs can enjoy a 0% corporate income tax rate for their first 10 years, significantly reducing the cost of doing business. These incentives empower local businesses to scale and compete on the global stage, positioning Zambia as a manufacturing powerhouse in the region.

Favorable Tax Adjustments

One of the key reforms spearheaded by the government is the reintroduction of tax deductibility for mineral royalty taxes from corporate income tax. This policy change has already sparked renewed interest in the mining sector, the backbone of Zambia’s economy. Investors are regaining confidence, assured of a fair and predictable taxation regime. At first glance, this looks unfavourable to the locals, but more benefits are assured in broadening the tax base, increased employment opportunities, new business opportunities, increased stability on foreign currency rates, among other benefits.

Rising Above Challenges

While challenges remain, including the impact of climate change on agriculture and concerns over certain proposed mining laws, the government’s reforms signify a strong intent to build a resilient economy. The focus on attracting investment, improving infrastructure, and supporting entrepreneurial initiatives reflects Zambia’s readiness to unlock its untapped potential.

By implementing policies that encourage investment, foster innovation, and strengthen public-private partnerships, the country is charting a course towards economic resurgence. Entrepreneurs, investors, and citizens alike have every reason to be optimistic about the future of business in Zambia.

With such bold reforms and initiatives, Zambia stands poised to not only recover but to thrive in the competitive global economy. The groundwork being laid today will reap dividends for generations to come. The business environment in Zambia is undoubtedly on an upward trajectory, and it’s a journey worth applauding.