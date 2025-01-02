The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national efforts in mitigating possible flooding during the 2024/2025 rainy season.

ZNS has pledged to work closely with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to construct and unclog drainage systems in flood-prone areas, contributing to safety and well-being of communities across the country.

This initiative follows a directive by Her Honour, the Vice President, Mrs. W.K. Mutale Nalumango, encouraging the use of excess water from Lusaka’s drainage systems for irrigation purposes.

Speaking in Kafue during the 2024 ZNS Junior Officer’s Annual Ball at ZNS Kafue Training School, ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Engineer Maliti Solochi II emphasized the Service’s dedication to public health and infrastructure development.

“As we navigate the rainy season, our commitment to public health and infrastructure development remains firm. We recognize that maintaining functional drainage systems is integral to safeguarding our communities from potentially devastating health crises,” Lt Gen Solochi said.

The Commander highlighted the recent reconstitution of the Builders Brigade Branch as a pivotal step in ZNS’s readiness to address national infrastructure needs.

He cited the rapid completion of the Anthony Yeta Banquet Hall in Kafue, finished in just five months, as a shining example of the Service’s efficiency in delivering cost-effective, timely, and high-quality infrastructure projects.

“Our work at this venue is a testament to our readiness and reliability as a partner in infrastructure development. We are excited to contribute to building a resilient Zambia, ready to tackle the challenges posed by natural elements,” Lt Gen Solochi said.

The ZNS Commander also shared developments in ZNS’s fish farming program, which he said has seen a significant increase in fish cages on Lake Kariba from 10 to 40.

And in efforts to meet the rising demand for fingerlings, the Commander revealed that ZNS is expanding its breeding initiatives to support this growth.

He urged all ZNS personnel to uphold their commitment to excellence, emphasizing hard work, responsiveness, and a proactive approach in service delivery.

Lt Gen Solochi reiterated that the Service remains dedicated to contributing to the building of a better Zambia and went further by sharing a rallying tag line ”one project, one initiative and one act of service at a time”.