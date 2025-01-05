Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba has raised concerns over the recent introduction of drastic tax changes that were neither highlighted in the 2025 National Budget nor included in the Zambia Revenue Authority’s (ZRA) or Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research’s (ZIPAR) analyses. These adjustments, it appears, were made outside the formal budgeting process, likely under the second supplementary budget or as emergency changes to the National Borrowing Plan.

The changes were brought to light following a special sitting of Parliament summoned by Speaker Nelly Mutti to deliberate on the Planning and Budgeting Committee’s report regarding the Revised Annual Borrowing Plan for 2024.

Key Tax Changes Introduced:

Property Transfer Tax: Increased from 5% to 8% on sales of land, buildings, and shares. Rental Income Tax: Raised from 12.5% to 16% for those earning above K800,000 annually in rental income. Turnover Tax: Increased from 4% to 5%. Turnover Threshold Adjustment: Businesses with annual turnovers up to K5 million (previously K800,000) are now subject to Turnover Tax, potentially moving more businesses away from Income Tax. VAT and Turnover Tax Overlap: Without a statutory instrument (SI) to align the VAT registration threshold to K5 million, businesses could fall under both VAT and Turnover Tax regimes simultaneously. Mobile Money Levy: Banks may now need to account for and remit taxes on bank-to-wallet transfers unless an SI is issued to provide exemptions.

These tax hikes come amidst Zambia’s struggles with climate change impacts, load-shedding, rising inflation, and an economic slowdown. The 2025 National Budget had ambitious goals under the theme “Building Resilience for Inclusive Growth and Improved Livelihoods,” targeting a GDP growth rate of 6.6% and prioritizing investments in mining, agriculture, and renewable energy.

However, as Ambassador Mwamba points out, these targets are far from being achieved, with economic performance lagging significantly. Inflation remains a persistent challenge, the budget deficit hovers at concerning levels, and resource constraints have impeded the government’s ability to meet its goals.

Ambassador Mwamba’s critique underscores concerns about transparency and accountability in fiscal management. The sudden introduction of tax hikes without public discourse or inclusion in the initial budget process raises questions about the government’s financial strategy. Are these measures a sign of deeper economic distress, or are they necessary interventions to meet revenue shortfalls?

The public and businesses alike are left grappling with the implications of these changes, as they come during a period of economic uncertainty and hardship for many Zambians. Whether these adjustments will stabilize the economy or further strain it remains to be seen, but they have undoubtedly stirred debate about the country’s fiscal direction.