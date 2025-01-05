Operation Young Vote Executive Director Guess Nyirenda has raised alarm over the persistent intra-party wrangles plaguing Zambia’s political landscape, warning that these conflicts erode the country’s democratic foundations. Speaking at a recent engagement, Nyirenda emphasized that the internal divisions within political parties hinder the consolidation of democracy and weaken the opposition’s ability to provide credible checks and balances.

“The ongoing infighting within political parties not only undermines their credibility but also robs Zambians of effective oversight over governance,” Nyirenda stated. He expressed concern that such divisions diminish public trust in political institutions, discourage active electoral participation, and create an uneven playing field in Zambia’s democratic process.

Nyirenda’s comments come at a time when political parties, both ruling and opposition, face mounting scrutiny for their inability to resolve internal disputes. He highlighted that a fragmented opposition fails to offer robust alternatives, leaving the electorate with fewer options and weakening democratic accountability.

The Operation Young Vote leader called for urgent reforms within political parties to foster unity and credibility. “Zambians deserve political parties that prioritize national interests over factional interests. Democracy thrives on strong, united institutions that inspire public confidence,” he remarked.

As Zambia approaches future electoral cycles, Nyirenda’s warning serves as a stark reminder of the need for political maturity and cohesion to safeguard democratic gains and ensure meaningful participation by all stakeholders in shaping the nation’s future.