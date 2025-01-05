President Hichilema Highlights Regional Impact of Mozambique Insecurity

President Hakainde Hichilema says the ongoing insecurity in Mozambique, resulting from the political impasse, is having far-reaching consequences for the region and Zambia in particular.

President Hichilema, as the outgoing Chair of the SADC Organ Troika, participated in a virtual extraordinary Summit to address the post-election political situation in Mozambique.

The unrest in Mozambique is primarily linked to disputes following the recent elections, where allegations of electoral fraud and political exclusion have heightened tensions between rival factions. These divisions have escalated into violent clashes, destabilizing the country and hindering governance.

In his Facebook posting monitored by Lusaka Times, the Head of State said the instability is not only affecting the people of Mozambique but also hindering regional trade in critical sectors like energy and transport.

President Hichilema has reiterated Zambia’s firm support for interventions aimed at restoring peace and stability in Mozambique.

He has highlighted the importance of collective action in promoting regional security and cooperation, noting that “instability anywhere is instability everywhere.”