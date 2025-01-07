Mumbi Phiri, the former Deputy Secretary General of the Patriotic Front, has been detained by police at Ibex Hill Police Station in Lusaka. The charges against her stem from a confrontation during the Kawambwa by-election, where she accused Mike Mposha, the Minister of Green Economy and Environment, of misconduct. Phiri alleged that Mposha was involved in tampering with voter materials, an accusation that ignited a heated exchange and chaos at the polling station.

Eyewitnesses recall that the situation quickly escalated. Accompanied by party supporters, Phiri reportedly confronted Mposha at a UPND campaign location, accusing him of engaging in illegal activities. The confrontation turned physical, with reports suggesting that UPND media personnel were assaulted, their phones taken, and money allegedly stolen during the commotion. The clash added fuel to an already tense electoral atmosphere.

Following the incident, Mposha filed a formal complaint with police, citing Phiri’s involvement in the fracas and the alleged assault of his team. Authorities acted swiftly, detaining Phiri in Lusaka with plans to transfer her to Kawambwa, where she will face charges.

Phiri, a figure known for her fearless and combative style, has remained unapologetic. She insists that her actions were in defense of electoral integrity and has dismissed the charges as politically motivated. Her arrest has sparked polarized reactions, with her supporters rallying behind her and critics accusing her of crossing the line.

The events in Kawambwa have left a mark on Zambia’s political discourse, with many questioning the lengths to which rival parties will go during elections. For now, all eyes are on Mumbi Phiri as she prepares to face the legal and political fallout of a day that turned a routine by-election into a flashpoint of controversy.

isaac Manda