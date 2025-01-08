HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima says he’s tired of hearing different stories regarding the ambulances procured under the constituency development fund (CDF) and has since threatened to cancel the tender for the supply of 66 ambulances if ZAMMSA does not justify the delay in securing the same.

In November last year, Local Government & Rural Development permanent secretary – technical services, Nicholas Phiri assured the nation that all the 150 ambulances will arrive in the country by May 2025 with the first tranche delivered on December 31, 2024.

Now, if the health minister can complain that he’s tired of hearing different stories about the same, then there’s surely a problem somewhere in the procurement process……we smell a rat!

Where the ambulances? Why can’t we as a nation at times just learn to do things straight forward, unless there’s ‘nchekeleko’ along the way?

We believe we don’t require rocket science to sort out this conundrum. Instead of just playing to the gallery, we expect Muchima to quickly engage ACC and of course, the shushushus to ‘sniff’ around and establish whether this transaction was executed above board? Already abena Emmanuel Mwamba are alleging that government deliberately refused to order the same from Toyota Zambia or Nissan CFAO or indeed any other registered franchise holder.

Do these ministers and permanent secretaries even realise how often some of us get abused or insulted on social media for defending this government as they quietly enjoy the trappings of power?

Aikona man……this is not what we voted for; heads must roll!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

National Coordinator – HH Mpaka 2031!