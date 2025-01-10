Police in Kawambwa District have formally charged Mumbi Phiri, a prominent political figure, with aggravated robbery. Mrs. Phiri is currently in custody in Kawambwa, where she was transferred while awaiting trial for the offense.

The Luapula Provincial Police Commanding Officer, Yuyi Mwala, confirmed the development during a telephone interview, adding that investigations are ongoing and other suspects involved in the crime are still being pursued.

The incident in question was reported on December 18, 2024, by Boldwin Chilambikwa. According to the report, a male suspect allegedly stole an Infinix cellphone worth 3,800 Kwacha and 20,000 Kwacha in cash. The suspect is said to have acted on the instructions of Mrs. Phiri, leading to her subsequent arrest and charges.

The case has sparked mixed reactions, with members of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) expressing disappointment over the arrest of Mrs. Phiri, who is a senior member of the Patriotic Front (PF).

UPND Deputy Media Director, Cheelo Katambo, described the arrest as saddening and a poor example for young politicians. “Mrs. Phiri is a senior politician whom young female leaders should look up to for inspiration,” Mr. Katambo said. He urged Mrs. Phiri to reflect on her actions and align herself with President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for decent and peaceful politics.

As investigations continue, Mrs. Phiri’s case remains a high-profile one, drawing significant attention from both the political and public spheres. Authorities have assured that justice will be served.