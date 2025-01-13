Football Analyst Julius Malulu says the newly appointed Copper Queens Coach Nora Hauptle faces a significant challenge of living up to the legacy left by her predecessor Bruce Mwape.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview, Mr Malulu acknowledged Mr Mwape’s commendable achievements but emphasised that it was time for a fresh perspective in leading the Women’s National Team.

He also applauded Ms Hauptle, a Swiss international, for her impressive track record and expressed confidence in her ability to guide the team through the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Championship set to commence in June and July, 2025.

“We hope she will have ample opportunities to prepare the team, particularly in terms of international fixtures,” he said.

Mr Malulu also encouraged the Copper Queens to adapt to the new coach’s strategies and capitalise on her expertise.

“We are eager to see how the players integrate new tactics into their existing skill set,” he added.

Ms Hauptle, who previously served as the head coach for Ghana’s women’s national team, has been awarded a three-year contract to lead the Zambia Women’s National Team.

Her appointment follows the removal of Mr Bruce Mwape in January 2025.