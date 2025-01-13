Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has expressed deep disappointment over what he describes as an attack on Zambia’s democracy and judiciary by the government of President Hakainde Hichilema. Speaking out against recent legal actions aimed at overturning a 2020 Constitutional Court (Concourt) ruling, Dr. Lungu called on Zambians to defend the country’s constitutional principles.

Dr. Lungu recounted the 2016 case during his administration when President Hichilema, then an opposition leader, and others challenged the legality of cabinet ministers remaining in office and on payroll after the dissolution of Parliament. The Concourt ruled in favor of Hichilema and the petitioners, declaring that ministers must vacate their posts three months before national elections to ensure a fair political playing field. Dr. Lungu’s cabinet complied, with all ministers refunding the emoluments they received during the disputed period.

“The court emphasized that this law ensures a level playing field for all candidates, both within and outside Parliament, during elections. It was a decision we respected, even though it came at a great cost to my administration,” said Dr. Lungu.

However, the former president condemned a new legal challenge by a Lusaka lawyer seeking to overturn the 2020 Concourt ruling. Dr. Lungu described the move as a government-sponsored proxy effort to undermine the judiciary and reverse key democratic principles.

“This gesture is shocking, annoying, and disappointing. It represents another high-profile assault on our judiciary, democracy, and constitutionalism,” Dr. Lungu stated.

Dr. Lungu also drew parallels between this legal challenge and the December 10, 2024, Concourt ruling that barred him from contesting the 2026 elections. He described the decision as part of a broader trend of undermining judicial independence and eroding Zambia’s democratic foundations.

“The appetite by President HH to defile the constitution, rape the judiciary, and undermine our hard-earned democracy is both worrying and alarming,” Dr. Lungu said.

The former president called on Zambians to take a stand by employing all legal means, including peaceful demonstrations, to stop what he referred to as a “bogus court petition.” He urged citizens to recognize the broader implications of allowing such actions to proceed, warning that silence in the face of injustice would weaken the nation’s democratic foundations.

“I warned on December 10, 2024, that the decision to bar me transcended my fate. It spoke to the erosion of judicial independence, the weaknesses of our democratic foundations, and the weaponization of our institutions for short-term gains,” Dr. Lungu stated.

He concluded his statement with a passionate appeal for unity and vigilance in defending Zambia’s democracy.

“The country suffers and democracy dies when you choose to remain silent in the face of grave injustice. Stop this now!”