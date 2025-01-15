Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Former National Netball Team Vice-Captain Mweetwa Appeals For Medical Help

By Chief Editor
2
339 views
File picture:Netball at the Olympic Youth Development Centre

Former Zambia National Netball Team Vice-Captain Orient Mweetwa has been hospitalized in Luwingu District Hospital.

Mweetwa has been hospitalised for multiple complications.

She told ZANIS in an interview at her hospital bed that the local medical team has advised her to seek specialised treatment at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

Mweetwa explained that among the complications the liver is producing unwanted water in the body adding that her condition needs quick attention from experts at the University Teaching Hospital.

Ms Mweetwa has since called on both well-wishers and government to come to her aid and facilitate her quick evacuation in order to receive specialised treatment.

And Luwingu District Health Director, Joseph Mwansa, has disclosed that Mweetwa is admitted at the district hospital with multiple complications which needs to be attended to by specialised doctors.

Dr Mwansa has however, disclosed that despite those complications, the patient is stable.

He said the team of consultants were dispatched from Kasama General Hospital to Luwingu to come and check on her condition and advised that the patient should not use road transport to travel to Lusaka but unless airlifted.

Mweetwa who retired as a netballer in 2023 was a key member of the Zambia National netball team and also served as vice-captain and participated in various events such the world and Africa cups.

Mweetwa is a sergeant working at the Zambia Correction Service (ZCS) in Luwingu District, Northern Province.

    • Why UTH? She is in security forces, therefore Maina Soko military hospital makes more sense.
      That shouldn’t be an issue.
      There are helicopters at state house used by ZWD editor, HAMAS-aka use to go for lunch with friends.

