The Minister of Water Development and Sanitation (MWDS), Collins Nzovu, has announced a series of proactive measures aimed at preventing cholera outbreaks in Zambia. Speaking during a press briefing, Mr. Nzovu emphasized the importance of water supply and sanitation in combating the disease, particularly in vulnerable communities and identified cholera hotspots.

Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company has prioritized peri-urban areas, including Kanyama, George, Bauleni, Kabanana, and Chainda, by deploying water bowsers to ensure residents have access to safe water. In tandem, the Lusaka City Council has enhanced solid waste management in high-risk areas like Chibolya and Kanyama to mitigate risks associated with poor waste disposal.

In Nakonde, Muchinga Province, Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Company has stationed a water bowser in Gabon Township to support vulnerable households. Meanwhile, Southern Water Supply and Sanitation Company has introduced a 10,000-liter water bowser and vacuum tanker to respond rapidly to water and sanitation needs.

To combat the risks posed by shallow wells, water purification tablets and domestic chlorine are being distributed across the country. Additionally, Eastern Water Supply and Sanitation Company has drilled emergency boreholes in Katete and is upgrading water systems in Petauke and Chipata to improve and restore supply.

Southern Water Supply and Sanitation Company has stockpiled essential water treatment chemicals to ensure uninterrupted water quality management, while nationwide water quality surveillance has been heightened. This surveillance aims to swiftly detect and address potential contamination, maintaining safety standards.

Mr. Nzovu commended the collaborative efforts of water utility companies and local authorities, reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health and preventing the spread of cholera through sustained water and sanitation interventions.