Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) has moved to allay fears over the alleged imminent closure of Solwezi Airport due to a developing gully.

In a statement issued to ZANIS, ZACL Managing Director, Ngoza Matakala, has clarified that Solwezi Airport, the principal aviation hub in North-Western Province, remains fully operational and has not been affected by the erosion.

Mrs. Matakala explained that while gully erosion has been observed in the vicinity of the airport, regular inspections and mitigation measures have been put in place to monitor the situation.

She said the erosion has not encroached on the runway or impacted flight schedules.

“To address the challenge, ZACL, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Logistics (MTL) and the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority (ZCAA), has engaged experts from the Geological Survey Department and hydrologists from the Department of Water Affairs,” Mrs Matakala said.

She added that experts conducted a thorough assessment of the gully and provided key recommendations, leading to the completion of a detailed investigation and the development of engineering designs for remedial works in 2024.

“Implementation of these solutions is scheduled to begin this year,” she said

Mrs Ngoma further added that the long term, ZACL has been allocated land in Solwezi for the construction of a new greenfield airport, with preliminary discussions and feasibility studies currently underway, led by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

“ZACL has assured the public of its commitment to providing safe, efficient, and reliable air navigation and airport services, ensuring continued connectivity across Zambia, the region, and beyond,” Mrs Matakala said.