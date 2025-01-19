Massmart and Walmart have announced the first Africa-focused supplier Growth Summit which will be held in Johannesburg on 2 April 2025. The summit is modelled on similar highly successful events that Walmart has hosted, most recently in their Chile market.

The objective of the event is to expand and strengthen Massmart’s Africa-based supplier network to its Builders Warehouse, Cash & Carry, Game and Makro stores. Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President Sourcing, Walmart & Operating Partner, Massmart who recently discussed hosting the event with representatives from the South African Department of Trade, Industry & Competition explains, “Our focus is to harness the power of Africa-based product manufacturers, assemblers and growers to enhance local product assortment and innovation in our stores on the African continent.”

Participation in this Massmart powered by Walmart Growth Summit is open to prospective suppliers and entrepreneurs from across the African continent, with interest from entrepreneurs based in Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana and Namibia. Herman Venter, Massmart Chief Merchandise Officer says, “A challenge in the retail industry is to help potential suppliers to connect with buyers who make the final buying decision. The Growth Summit overcomes this challenge by arranging for prospective suppliers to pitch directly to the buyers responsible for their particular product category.”

The event also includes networking opportunities with senior Massmart and Walmart executives, workshops to share knowledge about supplier best practices, and guidance about how to build trust-based commercial relationships. An underpinning Growth Summit principle is that all participants should leave the summit with a path to future growth by gaining a clear understanding of the specific actions needed to develop a rewarding business relationship with Massmart.

Albright concludes, “The Growth Summit should typically provide new or expanded opportunities for suppliers to work with Massmart and grow their businesses. But what it should also do is stimulate socio-economic development because we know that when a supplier succeeds their local communities tend to benefit from increased economic investment and job opportunities.”